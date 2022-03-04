MURRAY – In a short special-called meeting Thursday morning, the Calloway County Fiscal Court approved a letter of intent related to bridge construction and a contract for Calloway County Jail inmates to mow the City of Murray Cemetery on Chestnut Street.
The court also approved a letter of intent regarding the eventual contract on repairing the bridge at Outland Schoolhouse Road. The bridge was condemned by the state several months ago, and the letter of intent states that the county intends to hire Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers once construction funding is secured.
“They were the low bidder on the Outland Schoolhouse Bridge,” Imes said. “The letter of intent basically states that we will be using them and will be signing an official construction contract once we have figured out the funding mechanism for this.”
Imes said County Treasurer Tonya Robinson has been examining the county budget to determine how much the county can afford to spend on the bridge, and he had spoken to Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Bobbi Jo Lewis on Monday about the issue.
“Hopefully we’ll hear something (from the state) in the next few days or at least hopefully by the next regular meeting (on March 16) and we can hopefully begin working on the construction at Outland Schoolhouse Bridge,” Imes said. “Our goal and aim would be to get it open at least by school starting in August, but (Smith Contracting) needs a letter of intent to make sure they’ve got all their steel supplies and whatever else they need to be working on in the interim.”
Imes said the Smith Contracting bid was approximately $515,000. He said the county had filed for several different funding mechanisms with the state, including most recently a discretionary fund request. Currently, the county is preparing to file an emergency bridge fund request in case the discretionary fund request is not approved, he said. Imes said that in the months since the bridge was closed to traffic, school buses and many other heavy vehicles have had to take alternate routes in that area.
“It’s on the state bridge system, but the urgency and the immediacy of the need is such that we can’t wait much longer,” Imes said. “Hopefully we’ll get the bridge back open by the start of school next year, but if the state isn’t going to do anything, the county’s going to have to pick up the bill. The (emergency bridge fund) is kind of automatic, and that would be $100,000. Not to turn my nose up at that at all, but that leaves us to pay $415,000 out of county road funds. We’re already (running on a tight road budget), so we can ill-afford to do that, but if we’ve got to do that to get the bridge back, that’s what we have to do. That will cost us somewhere, either with blacktopping or fixing potholes or doing other road preparation that we could use that money for instead.”
Imes said that if the state does not agree to pick up the cost of the bridge repairs, the Fiscal Court hopes it can work out an arrangement to split the county’s cost between this year’s and next year’s budget. He said that luckily, the bridge would be nearly identical to a bridge the state approved last fall in Graves County – other than being two feet wider – so that will save on engineering costs.
•••
The court also approved the contract for inmates in the county jail’s work release program to mow the City of Murray Cemetery. Imes said he and Jailer Ken Claud recently hashed out the contract with Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne.
“The city will pay the jail $66,000 to mow and trim the city cemetery,” Imes said. “That’s an increase from $59,000 last year, and it will be a three-year contract. The second and third year will increase from $66,000 based upon the CPI, the Consumer Price Index. The only difference from what I explained (to the court in a Wednesday work session) is that I thought they were going to be paying us over 12 months, but they are going to be paying over eight months during the mowing season.”
