MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court passed the second reading of the 2021-22 annual budget, which includes pay raises for county employees.
The court had the first reading of the budget in May, and Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said no changes had been made since then. A public hearing is required before passing a budget, and when the floor was opened, attendee Valerie Fredrick requested that election money should be kept in the “election fund.” She alleged that the state had conducted the 2020 election illegally, and said she thought Calloway County’s election should be investigated. During the meeting, she taped several posters with election-related allegations to the tables at the front of the Miller Courthouse Annex meeting room.
Imes said there was no evidence that anything had been done incorrectly in the 2020 election, but he would take her comments under advisement.
“We have three attorneys working on it, and I reserve the right to rephrase that (budget item) in the future if we find out contrary to that,” Imes said. “You’re point’s well-taken with your comment and the poster, but as far as this court entertaining anything relative to past elections or anything, I don’t think we have jurisdiction.”
Jailer Ken Claud, Sheriff Nicky Knight and 911 Telecommunicator/TAC Officer Nathan Baird thanked the court for the raises for their staff. Imes said the jail has probably had more turnover than all the other county agencies combined, and Claud said raises should “help tremendously with recruitment and retention efforts.” Knight said he had been retaining some good employees, but recruitment is still difficult because of how the pay compares to other law enforcement agencies in the area.
After the meeting, Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester explained that all county employees received a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), and some employees in several departments received a larger raise after a thorough review and salary comparison with agencies in surrounding counties and around the state. Imes said the COLA was around 2% for most county employees, but some employees at the jail, sheriff’s office and road department received more depending on the circumstances and what department heads recommended.
“As far as I know, everybody got at least 2%,” Imes said. “We kind of built off that, and some employees – whether their supervisor called my attention to it, or whatever (the reason) – we gave a little more than that. But they’re all generally 2-3%.”
Imes said that the jail and sheriff’s office generate income in addition to county appropriations, so the raises come from a combination of tax money and that self-generated revenue.
The court also passed the second reading of a budget amendment to accept $3,787,743.50 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The first reading of the amendment occurred at a special-called meeting on May 25.
The court voted to accept three primary bids and two secondary bids for red gravel. The primary bids were from Ahart Gravel & Sand, Crutcher Farms and HUDDY’S Aggragate Materials, and the secondary bids were from Holland Trucking and Swift Environmental. Vendors were given the opportunity to bid on both the materials and the cost of delivery, depending on which services they could provide. The evaluation criteria included pricing (40%), experience/response time (20%), available product/owned equipment (20%) and past performance (20%).
During committee reports, Imes said the Transportation Committee had not met recently, but he gave an update on road resurfacing. He said the primary and secondary roads that had been approved last fall by the governor and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) have now been completed.
“Those projects have all been completed, and we were $44,000 under the requested amount, so we saved the state taxpayers – which includes Calloway County taxpayers – about $44,000 on the bids,” Imes said.
Also during the meeting, Imes and Knight honored Sgt. Charles Tidwell for his retirement from the sheriff’s office.
The court will have another special called meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, to vote on the second reading of another amendment involving a $539,874.44 payment from KYTC for resurfacing work. The first reading was approved at a previous special-called meeting on June 4. The next regularly scheduled monthly fiscal court meeting will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.
