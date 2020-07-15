MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution to keep the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn where it currently stands.
“The Fiscal Court of Calloway County, Kentucky hereby resolves that the Confederate Monument dedicated to the remembrance of those Calloway Countians who fought in the Civil War shall remain standing upon the Northeast corner of the grounds of the Calloway County Courthouse for so long as the owners of that Monument and the citizens of Calloway County are so inclined,” the resolution said.
The resolution stated that the J.N. Williams Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has claimed ownership of the monument and the court has no reason to dispute the claim of ownership based upon records from the time period in which it was erected.
“… though this Court does not propose that the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy be mandated to relocate the monument, should the UDC desire to relocate the Monument at some point in the future, this Court will offer its assistance to the extent it was able to accomplish that goal,” the resolution states. “… even though this Court has decided today to allow the Monument to continue to stand as it has for more than a century, the decision to do so has not been made lightly, with Court members having heard from hundreds, and perhaps thousands, of Calloway County citizens prior to reaching this conclusion … as with all matters, this Court remains committed to serving the Will of the people of Calloway County, and should that Will change at some point in the future, the Court stands ready to listen and engage on this issue.”
The resolution also stated that the words “In Loving Remembrance” and “Confederate Soldiers” indicate that the monument was dedicated to the purpose of honoring Calloway Countians who fought and died for the Confederacy during the Civil War, and it also asserted that approximately 80% of county residents fighting in the war fought on the Confederate side.
“… this Court is mindful of the negative connotations that the monument may hold for some of the citizens of Calloway County, and so to them and to all others this Court unreservedly condemns the past evil of slavery and the oppression of any American, past, present or future based on the color of his or her skin by any individual or institution,” the resolution said.
After the meeting adjourned, Sherman Neal, who began the most recent efforts to remove the statue by writing letters to the City of Murray and County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, said he was “embarrassed” for the community.
“I’m not discouraged; I’m embarrassed for the people of this county who care about it and I am embarrassed with the manner in which we proceeded in this court,” Neal said. “I say that because when the (Murray) City Council passed their resolution (to ask the fiscal court to remove the monument), first they held a vote and came to a unanimous vote (to draft a resolution). Two weeks later, they came with a resolution after putting a group together to think about the issues. That was frustrating to me at first because I wanted it resolved that day to do something and get it done, and I’ve since recognized the power of them bringing together that group and bringing together their thoughts and answering some of the questions I heard before this court.”
During the meeting, Kevin Elliott from Murray State University’s political science department said the Robert E. Lee statue has brought out the worst in the community. He cited the men who were arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at protestors and allegedly pepper-spraying protestors and police, and said some African American residents standing on a corner had been publicly called the “most vile, dehumanizing term in the American vocabulary” by passersby.
“How could this happen in the so-called ‘Friendliest Town in America’?” Elliott asked. “The monument continues to be a source of deep division in the community, and the longer it stands in the court square, the worse it’s going to get.”
Elliott said that because of the tensions the monument has sparked, police are having to be paid overtime to guard it. He said that if nothing is done to move the monument away from downtown Murray, it could be vandalized.
“Those who are genuinely concerned to preserve the monument must realize that it will never again be safe on the court square,” he said. “The recent protests that have swept the country suggest that protesters may take action themselves against what they see is symbols of White supremacy. Police protection is providing a degree of expensive security today, but this cannot possibly be continued and definitely relocation is the only long-term way to preserve the monument.”
Elliott said the group advocating the relocation of the monument had been in contact with the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission, which offered to help local government move the statue if it decided to do so. He said the group believes the monument should be moved to Bowman Cemetery, which he said appears to be legally abandoned, according to the group’s research. He said the group had not figured out how the removal could be funded, but it was working toward that goal.
County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said the fiscal court granted the UDC the “privilege” to erect the monument in 1917, but he was not certain that removing that privilege and deciding to relocate the monument was as simple as the statue’s opponents make it out to be.
“I don’t think the question is as simple as, ‘The court granted it, the court can take it away,’” Ernstberger said. “It may be, but I don’t know that it is.”
Elliott was also asked if he had researched the potential cost of removing the monument, as some magistrates said they had heard it could be more than $200,000. Elliott said that although he did not know an exact figure, he believed it would be less costly to move than if it were indoors. He said a monument in Lexington that was recently removed from inside a building required reinforcing the floors, as well as other expenses.
Imes added that documentation showed that the monument weighs 27,000 pounds.
Before the vote on the resolution, 4th District Magistrate Paul Rister said it was his intent to vote based on his constituents’ desires and not his personal feelings. He said he had conducted a random survey of his constituents by approaching 280 people he was able to find outdoors, as he decided not to go knocking door-to-door.
Rister said 77% of the people he surveyed were in favor of leaving the statue alone. He said he tried to apply the same method as he would with a survey for his job with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, and he believed he had gathered a large enough sample to accurately reflect the county’s demographics and gauge the feelings of the people in his district. He estimated that his survey results were accurate within a 5% margin of error.
Don Cherry, 3rd District magistrate, thanked Elliott for speaking to the court and bringing more information.
“This is very complex, with the issues of who owns the statue, who can move it, who can’t, the cost of moving the statue and a place to put it and the preservation of it,” Cherry said. “This resolution does not close the door to anything like that. This resolution basically says that we feel like the responsibility of ownership is the UDC and then we also state that in the future, decisions change with more ready and available data.”
Cherry added that he thought decisions should not me made by “mob rule.”
“We cannot run our country that way,” Cherry said. “If we make decisions by mob rule, we’ve lost control of our government.”
In his comments after the meeting, Neal said he was not convinced by the results of Rister’s survey.
“This court came today with a two-page resolution steeped in inaccurate histories and ready to pass,” Neal said. “They came with a poll they had been conducting for weeks, providing no public information or knowledge of it and expect us to just accept that as fact. They came prepared to not take the concerns of other people in this community, I believe the majority of this community, seriously. And to me, that’s embarrassing for the people (of this county).
“I continue to hear about two sides (of the issue). I did not hear another side speak today. I have heard allusions to the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The United Daughters of the Confederacy have not spoken at either hearing, nobody’s heard from them publicly for 43 days, not one single member. So if there’s two sides – and I know I represent the side for removal and the city does – then that other side must be represented by somebody, and that representation right now is the Calloway County Fiscal Court and its members. They are acting as agents of the United Daughters of the Confederacy by proxy because they are representing their interests in the absence of them publicly declaring any interest when they’ve had constructive notice of the ability to do so.”
In response to the court's decision, about 50 protestors held a demonstration in front of the statue Wednesday evening.
