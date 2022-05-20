MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court this week approved a resolution to adopt the county road aid cooperative program agreement for 2022-23, with plans to spend close to $1.29 million on asphalt resurfacing for the year.
Brian Black with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet presented the cabinet’s recommendations for rural and secondary roads. Calloway County’s tentative allocation for road improvements is $1,552,719, and Black said $291,742 was still left over from last year’s allocation as of two weeks ago. With maintenance costs for 154.88 miles of road ($3,600 a mile) and other expenses factored in at $560,152, Black said that leaves $1,284,309 for road improvements.
Black said the state upped the allocation for maintenance to $3,600 a mile because of rising costs.
“We’re seeing asphalt coming in $10-$15 a ton higher than last year,” Black said.
Black said KYTC is recommending $144,936 in improvements to KY 732/Rowlett Trail. This will be from mile point (MP) 7.558 at KY 972 to MP 9.571 at Waterview Lane, totaling 2.013 miles of asphalt resurfacing.
KYTC is also recommending $564,000 in resurfacing on KY 1836/Hammond Road. This will be from MP 3.131 at KY 121 to The Marshall County line at MP 10.651, totaling 7.52 miles.
The asphalt resurfacing will cover 9.533 miles. Of the remainder of the rural secondary road aid, $477,696 is budgeted for “flex” funds and $100,00 is budgeted for asphalt patching.
The court also approved the first reading of the county’s 2022-23 budget, which totals $23,742,025.40. Magistrates will vote on the second reading next month. County Treasurer Tonya Robinson said next year’s budget includes $4,703,538.33 in the general fund (21.36%); $4,963,101.07 in the road fund (22.54%); $3,188,850 in the jail fund (14.48%); $8,000 in the LGEA (Local Government Economic Assistance) budget (0.04%); a jail grant of $1,450,623 (6.59%); a jail construction budget of $40,309 (0.18%); $1,752,800 for the 911 fund (7.96%); $50,000 for the county clerk’s storage fee (0.23%); and $5,860,069 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA funding (26.62%).
Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said he had appointed a strategic planning committee last week to provide guidance on how to appropriately use the ARPA funds. He said the committee had already met once.
“As of yet, we have not spent that even though we have a contract for part of that for $1.2 million to try to get internet in the unserved area of the county,” Imes said. “But that’s really the only basic commitment and we did that over a year ago. I called Frankfort … to see where that is, and … it’s going through the bureaucratic process, is the simplest way I know how to put it.”
In other business:
• The court approved a request from the Murray Art Guild to submit an application to the Purchase Area Development District for a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant. It requires no financial commitment from the court, but the county may only apply for CDBG funds once a year, MAG Executive Director Debi Henry Danielson said. She said the current facility does not match the space needs for the guild’s many programs, but the guild wants to expand its building on the same site.
• The court heard a special purpose government entities (SPGE) taxing district presentation from Randy McCallon, who chairs the Calloway County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors. He explained some of the ways the board manages erosion and watershed issues. No other SPGEs were at the meeting to present.
• The court approved the renewal of the county’s health insurance with Anthem through the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo). The county will cover a 4.86% increase in the plan’s cost.
• The court voted to approve Rhonda Lamb for a three-year term to the Calloway County Fire Protection Board.
• The court approved the hiring of a part-time employee to help with GIS mapping for the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.