MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court on Wednesday approved the scope of a project to modernize several county-owned buildings for the sake of energy savings.
The county sent out a request for proposals (RFP) in 2019, and the court chose the Newburgh-Indiana-based company ESG (Energy Savings Group). After the COVID-19 pandemic came along, the project was put on hold.
ESG presented several proposals for the scope of the project at Wednesday’s monthly meeting, and the court chose an option estimated to cost $986,987. The energy conservation measures will include the jail control system; water conservation projects at the jail, judicial building and sheriff’s office; sheriff’s control system; sheriff’s office lighting; judicial building lighting; jail piping and UV lighting at the jail and judicial building.
The entire project together is estimated by ESG to produce utility savings of $41,177 in the first year and maintenance savings of $4,350. ESG will bring a contract to next month’s meeting on April 20 for the court to approve.
“I want people to understand this is an energy savings project,” Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said. “We will save enough money on electricity, gas and, in theory, water over a period of time to pay this money back. We’re also offsetting future repairs. The county has not done a good job in general with the maintenance of our buildings and structures, so rather than paying all this money for repairs – and it’s only going to get worse – we’re trying to get ahead of it.”
•••
The court heard from Julie West-Morganti with Vulcan Materials Company in Grand Rivers, which sells and ships white gravel to the county road department. She said that because of the current high fuel prices, the truck drivers with whom the company contracts were asking for relief. She said the company would be adding a fuel surcharge of $25 to the current delivery charge of $150 the county pays the company. She said that particular surcharge is temporary and would likely be for a month, and the company is trying to work out a better formula to be fair to its drivers and its customers as long as diesel fuel costs more than $4 a gallon.
•••
The court voted to start the process to remove three roads from the county’s maintenance system based on petitions circulated by three of the four magistrates. County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said the move does not mean the roads will be closed, but it means the roads have been determined to no longer serve a public function and the county will no longer spend tax money on maintaining and repairing them.
District 1 Magistrate Eddie Clyde Hale submitted a petition to stop maintaining a portion of Duncan Trail. He said that during heavy rainfalls, the area in question collects runoff from 6,000 acres around Jonathan Creek. He said the county had previously planned to use state funds to put a levy and culverts there, but after further research, it was decided that money would be better spent on other projects because it was doubtful that the planned measures would be effective at mitigating flood damage in the long term. Hale said that although the road used to be a mail route and bus route, that is no longer the case and repairing flood damage had become a large expense.
District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister submitted a petition to cease maintenance of 1.2 miles of Crouch Road, which totals 1.4 miles. The southern end will remain the county’s responsibility. Rister said there had been several recent washouts, and a nearby land owner said the family did not have a problem with making it a private road.
District 3 Don Cherry submitted a petition to take Martin Chapel Road off the maintenance list. He said it is in a flood plain and there is no way to feasibly keep it up to standard, adding that the county has poured a great deal of money into repairing it after floods in the past.
Imes said there would be a public hearing at the fiscal court’s next meeting on April 20. Prior to that, observers will inspect the roads to make a recommendation to the court, he said.
•••
The court voted to repeal a 1999 ordinance related to the Economic Development Corporation. Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester said the Administrative Ordinance Review Committee has been going through the county ordinance book in order to update it, and in the process finding ordinances that no longer serve a purpose. Winchester said that after researching the ordinance in question and confirming with EDC President Mark Manning, the committee determined that the state fund to which the ordinance referred no longer exists.
