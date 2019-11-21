MURRAY — The Calloway County Fiscal Court tackled a limited agenda during its monthly meeting Wednesday, which included passing a budget amendment and approving a bid for a new truck for the road department.
“At our last meeting we approved a request to put out bids for tractor trucks for the road department,” said Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes. “After consideration of the bids, I recommend to the court we accept the bid from Tristate International for the purchase of one truck at this time.”
Imes said that the purchase of the new tri-axle dump truck is part of the county’s ongoing effort to revamp and improve the county’s road department. Imes also dissolved the transportation committee that was looking into road department improvements.
“The transportation committee, as far as I am concerned, has fulfilled its obligation in helping us find a new direction with our road department,” Imes said. “Therefore, I would dissolve that committee until such time as we may need to reinstate it. I want to thank chair Bill Marcum and the others who worked on the committee. They have made a considerable contribution to our road program, and getting us into the 21st century.”
The court also approved a budget amendment to account for two grants the county received since the budget was finalized. These grants included a solid waste grant from the state, as well as a grant from the Homeland Security 911 Service Board.
“When we do a budget amendment, that is just when we have a grant that has come in that was not budgeted for,” said County Treasurer Tonya Robinson.
The budget for fiscal year 2019-2020 was amended to increase the receipts of the general fund by $184,421 in total.
