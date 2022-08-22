MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court voted last week to create an escrow account for the purpose of starting a fund to build a new animal shelter.
Before the vote, County Treasurer Tonya Robinson explained the reasons for the action.
“Basically, we’re wanting to hopefully start getting some money in for the construction of an animal shelter, and the way that we’re going to get this set up is when we receive the money, we’re not going to keep it in the general fund,” Robinson said. “We’re going to set it in its own separate fund, and it will kind of be like a building fund for the animal shelter. So, I have to get approval from the court to open up a separate checking account for this money to go in.”
“This is the beginning, and we’ve already had one donation to (build a shelter),” Imes said. “… It’s setting up a fund restricted to be a construction fund to be used for that purpose only. (It’s not for) maintenance or existing facilities. No money’s being taken out of it; it’s just a fund being set up to (set aside money for construction). As the public becomes aware of it and wants to donate through their will or cash donations or whatever, it’s going into – for lack of a better word – a ‘trust.’”
The court also voted to pass the second reading of the 2022 tax rates, which will remain the same as 2021. The tax on real property will be 14 cents per $100 of assessed value. If someone were to pay the county tax on a $100,000 home, for example, the tax would be $140. The personal property tax will be 16.08 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the tax for both motor vehicles watercraft will also be 14 cents.
Murray Art Guild Executive Director Debi Henry Danielson provided an update on a Community Development Block Grant for which she is applying with the Fiscal Court’s partnership. She explained at a May meeting that the MAG has outgrown its current space and is hoping to expand its existing building on North Fourth Street.
“The Purchase Area Development District, who is actually writing the grant for us, held a public hearing on that last Friday (Aug. 12),” Danielson said. “That was at the art guild, and there were 29 people there in support of it. I think that was basically part of the protocol just to make sure that there’s no one contesting the grant. After that process, we have a few loose ends to tie up on looking for additional funding, and they will submit that grant to the state by the end of the month. You’ll get a copy of it before that happens so that you’ll know exactly everything that’s going on. Basically, I just wanted to report on that process and let you know where we were on it and give you the opportunity to ask any questions if you have them.”
Imes noted to the court that the CDBG is the same type of grant the City of Murray received for the new Fire Station 1 on South 16th Street.
The court also approved the reappointments of Lauren Kelly and Adam Carver to the Calloway County Tourism Commission. They will serve three-year terms, which will expire Sept. 16, 2025.
