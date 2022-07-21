MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court heard an update on the county’s upcoming bicentennial celebration at its monthly meeting Wednesday, as well as the publication status for its planned commemorative book.
The county is planning to distribute copies of a book called “Calloway County, Kentucky: Celebrating the First 200 Years, 1822-2022” to coincide with Founders Day on Nov. 3. Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester said the book committee has finalized all proofreading and fact-checking and sent corrections to the publisher, Acclaim Press. She said the committee expects to do a final review of the finished book by the end of the week.
“We are probably within about a week of having the book done,” Winchester said. “It’s been edited and re-edited and re-edited (again) with numerous changes, but we feel confident that when this book comes out, it’s going to be a good one. Over 800 pre-orders for the book have been submitted thus far. The target date to have this book distributed is still our Founders Day on Nov. 3, so we’re on target with all of that. The book is over 400 pages in length, and we are now up to over 80 sponsored pages.”
Winchester said the committee is also finalizing the details for the Founders Day festivities. While she said specific plans were forthcoming, she cryptically alluded to possible costuming the magistrates might be given.
“We’ll have more information in the near future on the publicity and what we’re going to be doing for that event, but I will say that, given the judge’s order, you guys might be wearing something unique for Founder’s Day. That’s all I’m going to say,” Winchester said with a somewhat mischievous tone.
Jailer Ken Claud delivered his activity report, which he gives to the court every six months. He said there had been 789 total inmate bookings from Jan. 1 to June 30, including 164 females and 625 males. During the same period, 769 inmates had been released, including 165 females and 604 males. Of the 789 bookings for the first six months of 2022, Claud said 33% were Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrests and 27% were Murray Police Department arrests. The rest were from Kentucky State Police (6%), Murray State University Police (1%), Probation and Parole (3%), the Graves County Sheriff’s Office (8%), the Mayfield Police Department (8%), Calloway District Court (7%) and Calloway Circuit Court (3%). A remaining 5% were classified as “other.”
Sheriff Nicky Knight noted to the court that while CCSO had brought in 33% of the inmates for that six-month period, his office had approximately one-third the number of employees the Murray Police Department has.
Claud said that in May, the jail’s evidence-based programs and their instructor were audited for the first time by the Kentucky Department of Corrections, and they received an 86% rating. The only criticisms were minor and concerned the reading of class rules each session and allowing a total of 90 minutes for each class, Claud said.
Claud said the jail’s total fund disbursements for 2021-22 were $2,758,153.76. The budget for that year was $3,101,066.27, and he said $127,786 in offender fees were collected between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022.
In other business:
• The court voted to rename three roads that the county recently closed to the public. They will now be officially known as Duncan Trail East, Duncan Trail West, Crouch Lane, Martin Chapel North and Martin Chapel South.
• The court voted to declare several CCSO items surplus, including a 2014 Dodge Caravan and a service weapon previously used by retired Deputy Gary Boyle. Knight said Boyle had requested to purchase the Glock from the office.
• The court approved a resolution authorizing Imes to enter into an interlocal cooperation agreement with 16 other counties to form the Purchase/Pennyrile Workforce Consortium. The move is connected to federal funds provided to state and local governments through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
• Mike Lax requested a name change for his road, of which he said he is the only resident. It is currently Gargus Lane and he said he would like it to be named Lax Lane or something similar. County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said the process for changing the name of a road includes a petition and filling out a form. Nathan Baird, 911 telecommunicator and TAC officer, noted that a Lax Drive already exists in New Concord near the state line.
• During Monday’s monthly fiscal court work session, West Kentucky & Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative (WK&T) Chief Operating Officer Karen Jackson-Furman presented a ceremonial check for $3,365,704 to the court to celebrate the recent awarding of a grant to fund broadband expansion in the unserved northeastern corner of Calloway County. Gov. Andy Beshear previously presented the check to Jackson-Furman and Imes when he was meeting tornado victims at Kentucky Dam Village in Gilbertsville last week.
• The court also met in executive session Wednesday to discuss possible or pending litigation. No action was taken.
