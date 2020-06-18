MURRAY – Sherman Neal II, the man at the center of the most recent calls to remove the monument of Civil War Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, spoke to Calloway County magistrates at Wednesday’s Fiscal Court meeting. The court also heard from an opponent of the statue’s removal, but only a very limited audience was allowed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The fiscal court usually meets at the Miller Courthouse Annex, but the meeting room is currently occupied for absentee voting. For this reason, the court met for the first time since Judge-Executive Kenny Imes took office in 2019 at its old meeting location – the Circuit Court room on the second floor of the Calloway County Judicial Building. Since the state only recently opened in-person court proceedings again after closures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, tight restrictions are still in place. Anyone entering the building must wear a mask and apply hand sanitizer, and only 22 attendees, including magistrates and other officials, were allowed in the meeting room.
While circumstances did not allow for people on both sides of the monument debate to pack the room to show their support, at least 30 people gathered outside in front of the building during the meeting. Some held signs to be seen by passing traffic while others could be seen engaging in conversations with people with whom they disagreed.
Neal is a former U.S. Marine Corps captain and family law attorney who came to Murray State University in 2019 to take a job as an assistant football coach. Since June 1, when he sent a letter to Imes, Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and federal and state elected officials, many local supporters of removing the statue have rallied behind him. Last week, the Murray City Council voted to create a resolution that would urge the Calloway Fiscal Court to move the monument. The council plans to vote on the resolution itself at a future meeting.
While introducing Neal, Imes said Neal contacted him last Monday and met with him in his office for about an hour. Neal opened with a John F. Kennedy quote about how a nation is defined not only by the men it produces but by the men it honors.
“If nothing else, (Lee) was a member of the United States Army for 32 years before resigning his commission to become an enemy combatant against the United States,” Neal said. “For that reason alone, we should not have that man on public property that involves the people.”
Neal urged the court to vote on a resolution that would begin the process of moving the statue. He said the Kentucky Military History Commission would be the ultimate decision-maker when it comes to the removal, so he requested that the court contact the commission so it could “act in an expedient manner” to allow its removal.
“Specifically, the demand that we’re making here is the removal of the statue, to include the pedestal and to include the water fountain from public property that belongs to the people,” Neal said. “How that’s disposed of, that can be worked out by experts and government officials and citizens that are willing to help.
“Why are we calling it a demand? (Because) ‘power concedes nothing without demand.’ That’s a quote from Frederick Douglass in 1857. Frederick Douglass is important to this county and this city as the namesake of the once segregated black high school in Murray, Kentucky. It was eventually merged into Murray High School.”
Neal said nothing changes without the will of the people behind it, and he noted that local schools – as well as many other schools in the South – were not integrated for several years after the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Brown v. Board of Education declared segregation of public schools unconstitutional.
“Had we waited or continued to wait and not pushed for legal and civil methods to change that, we would still be segregated today,” he said.
Neal said Calloway County has an opportunity to remove the statue in a civil manner at a “critical juncture” for the nation. He compared it to something that he said he learned about Calloway County’s history.
“In 1861, this community emancipated 2,500 of its slaves without being legally required to do so,” he said. “The Emancipation Proclamation only applied to the (Confederate) South in 1863, and this community freed those slaves beforehand. I don’t know what the reason was yet – I can’t wait to find out – but somebody somewhere several generations ago made the right decision without being legally forced to do so.”
With the room barred to more than a few members of the public, one person with an opposing view to Neal’s signed up to speak during the meeting. Blake Hughes, a Murray resident, opened by saying the Armenian Genocide Museum defines “cultural genocide” as “acts and measures undertaken to destroy nations’ or ethnic groups’ culture through spiritual, national and cultural destruction.”
“I’m here today to oppose the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on the court square of Murray on the grounds that removal of cultural monuments is cultural genocide and people who seek the destruction of our culture should neither be given the time of day nor the opportunity to do so,” Hughes said. “Further, no one who has spent only a small fraction of their lives in our community should dictate the ways in which we remember our ancestors’ history or how we remember historical figures important to us. There is no situation in which I would ever move to another place and then demand that that place conform to my wishes or modify their historical remembrances — and even to imagine such a scenario is frankly absurd.
“This is not about racism, or it might have come up some time in the over 100 years since the statue was erected. The timing is not just late, it’s far too convenient, coinciding with the illegal and despicable destruction, burning and looting of businesses, government buildings and historical artifacts across this country, as well with as the countless acts of senseless violence against innocent bystanders and law enforcement.
“This also isn’t about the Civil War, as most participants on both sides of the war would be considered by modern-day society’s standards as unacceptable and certainly not politically correct. Rather, this is about gaining power and control over a people and using that to oppress them —the very thing which many people calling for the removal of this statue and those like it claim to be against. Furthermore, this is about Marxists’ intent on destroying our history and our way of life doing so in the false name of ‘equality’ and ‘progress’ because, truly, they hate us, our nation and our God.
“Many thought it would never get to small town Murray, but here it is. To be fair, it has been creeping in for a while, but when it comes to removing or uprooting artifacts relating to the ancestors of people who still live in this community, that’s where I draw the line — and where you should as well. This won’t stop with Confederate monuments, though, as even Thomas Jefferson and Christopher Columbus, neither of whom served in the Confederacy, have fallen victim. Cultural genocide includes the destruction of a peoples’ cultural artifacts such as books, artworks and structures, and that’s exactly what’s happening today across the U.S., and what is being proposed here in Murray. But make no mistake, this is not just an attack on the Robert E. Lee statue, this is an attack on you and on me, and it won’t stop before our country is wholly unrecognizable to us, and that’s why we must fight.”
At the end of the meeting, Imes said that whatever the magistrates choose to do about the statue, he wants to make sure the process for deciding is transparent and deliberative. He added that as he understood it, the fiscal court is not the only body that can approach the Kentucky Heritage Council about the statue, and any individual could do the same. He noted that in the last few days, that agency made the decision to move the Jefferson Davis statue in the Kentucky Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort to Todd County, Davis’s birthplace and home to the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site in Fairview.
“I don’t know that it’s been addressed whether to just take (the Robert E. Lee statue) down, destroy it or exactly what we want to do, but whatever this court does, we are going to do it in a legal manner, and that’s going to take just a little bit of time,” Imes said. “We will not be acting on the point of taking it down or making that kind of statement today.”
Imes said he wanted to state for the record that he had not received a letter from former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant, even though a statement billed as an open letter to Imes received news coverage around the country over the weekend. He said the only letters on the topic he had actually received in the mail on the topic were from Neal and from the Murray State History Department. He said he had, however, received 127 emails on Tuesday and the office had gotten about 500 phone calls a day. He said he did not authorize a formal poll, but his office is noting whether people are for or against removing the monument.
Before the court makes a decision, Imes said he wants to hold a town hall meeting so people can express their views in person. No date is yet set for such an event, but Imes said earlier this week that it could possibly be held outdoors to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
