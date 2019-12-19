MURRAY — The Calloway County Fiscal Court made a decision in an ongoing case involving a property on Clayton Drive during its monthly meeting Wednesday morning.
The property was the latest case in the county’s efforts to clean up various properties in Calloway. Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger presented the nuisance violation hearing before the court Wednesday, with witnesses stating that the property at 93 Clayton Drive had been in violation of the county’s updated ordinance for more than a year. The owner of the property, Jason Culver, was also present during the hearing after being brought over from the Calloway County Jail. Culver had been incarcerated as a result of the ongoing litter abatement issue.
Calloway County Solid Waste Coordinator Gidget Manning was the first witness Ernstberger called. In her testimony, Manning said that the property first came to her office’s attention at the beginning of 2018. At that time, the complaint had been in regard to multiple junk vehicles and tall grass on the property that blocked view from the roadway, she said.
Manning testified that she observed multiple inoperable vehicles on the property and had visited the property more than 30 days apart. Manning said that in addition to the vehicles, there was “rubbish, garbage, refuse, junk or debris on the property.” Her first visit to the property was at the beginning of 2019. Manning said her last visit to the property was Monday, and that the vehicles were still in ordinary public view, in addition to additional trash and scrap building materials. Manning said that Culver had been sent a notice to abate the nuisance on Oct. 28, 2019.
Manning said that Culver was also given notice of the hearing, and had not taken steps to abate the nuisance to the satisfaction of the court. It was noted by Ernstberger that Culver had erected a makeshift fence in an attempt to hide the property from the view of the public. During cross examination, Culver asked Manning why the fence was not satisfactory.
“There are 6-foot tall privacy fence panels that I had put up prior to you all even giving me any notices, because I didn’t want to be in violation of anything,” Culver said. “Why are the panels not adequate?”
Manning said that the fence was not tall enough, and that the property could still be seen from the roadway.
“Everything is still in view when you turn off of 94 East; you can see everything,” Manning said. “They are not tall enough.”
Ernstberger also called Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger as another witness for the county. In his testimony, Steger confirmed the issues present at the property, saying that it was in the same shape as it had been as of Tuesday.
“I received multiple complaints on the property, and issued Mr. Culver a citation for the nuisance violation and charged him criminally for it,” Steger said. “The complaints were about all of the refuse, all of the cars and the dilapidation of the property itself.”
Steger said he looked at the property multiple times in 2018 and estimated there were roughly 25 to 30 inoperable vehicles there. Steger also noticed considerable refuse as well as scrap building materials on the property, confirming Manning’s testimony.
Steger presented pictures taken of the property Tuesday that confirmed its state, including the inadequate height of the fence to hide the nuisance from view of the public.
“You can plainly see that the fence is not high enough to cover anything,” Steger said. “A part of the fence also sits on the property of an adjacent property owner, according to that owner.”
Steger said the property has remained an issue in the community for some time, and said that he had received multiple complaints in regard to the property.
“Probably more than any property in the county, because it is so visible,” Steger said.
With Culver having nothing further to say on his behalf, Ernstberger recommended a sentence to the court.
“I would recommend that the court find that Jason Culver has violated the nuisance ordinance and I recommend the court adopt the following sentence,” Ernstberger said. “A $50 a day fine until fully abated, that would apply to the property and the violator; that the fiscal court calls for the nuisance to be abated and cost levied against the violator and the premises; for notice to be sent to lien holders of the property within 14 days regarding the violation and the sentence; that the fiscal court publish an advertisement in the newspaper giving notice to the public that the property is being cleaned and that vehicles will be removed and individuals claiming a property interest existing on 93 Clayton Drive should submit a written claim, with proof, on or before Jan. 3; also to allow Mr. Culver until Jan. 3 to abate in any way he sees fit, and/or remove or provide keys to any vehicles he believes operable so they may not be scrapped.”
Ernstberger said he was willing to work on getting Culver a furlough or to assist him however he can to help abate the nuisance. The court accepted the recommendation unanimously.
Ernstberger also took time during the meeting to remind the community that incarceration is a last-case resort for the county.
“That is the very last thing that anybody in county government, or in my office, wants to see happen with regard to somebody’s property being a nuisance,” Ernstberger said. “It is silly for it to have to get to that point, but we worked with (Mr. Culver) for well over a year after he was charged with criminally violating the nuisance ordinance. That wasn’t us being mean, that wasn’t being hard to get along with; he is only in jail because he refused time after time. He wasted the sheriff’s time, the solid waste coordinators’ time and my office’s.
“That is why it got to that point. And then the magistrates had to take even further action that under our old version of our ordinance we could not have done. With the old ordinance, prior to the amendment in May, we would have been done with Mr. Culver at this point. He would have been in jail, gotten out of jail and the property would still have looked exactly like it does right now.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes echoed Ernstberger in his desire to not have to engage in criminal charges in the efforts to clean up the county.
“I want to reiterate that this court is going to do everything in our power to enhance beauty and eliminate a lot of these nuisances,” Imes said. “I want the public to understand that we are serious about this. There is no one in this county that respects property rights more than I do. Your land and personal property is yours, and I respect that. But rest assured that we do not take this lightly, in order to attract people to Calloway County and in concern for our overall health and wellbeing, these nuisances have to be addressed.”
The court took the time to recognize Major Julie Robertson with a resolution during the December meeting. Robertson was being recognized for more than 27 years of service with Calloway County. Robertson began her career in corrections in 1996 when the Calloway County Jail was first opened; prior to that Robertson worked within the Calloway County Clerk’s Office.
Robertson’s duties included setting up office files, billing processes, finances and handling the Class D coordinator administrative duties. In 2015, Robertson was promoted to Chief Deputy, where supervised other deputy jailers, office staff, kitchen staff and maintenance. Robertson also applied and was accepted into the National Institute of Corrections Executive Excellence program in 2017.
The court also appointed Robert Geurin and Alison Geurin to serve on the Calloway County District Extension Board. They will begin their appointment at the January board meeting.
Chris Rhodes, an attorney with the Rhodes & Rhodes law firm in Madisonville and Owensboro, was present Wednesday to speak with the court about an ongoing opioid lawsuit. Rhodes said that many Kentucky counties were participating in a suit against the distributors and manufacturers of opioid drugs that lent their hand to the current opioid epidemic across much of the United States.
“There has been a major opioid crisis in this country, and a lot of the counties in the more affected areas filed a lawsuit which was consolidated into the northern district of Ohio,” Rhodes said. “Mainly the states involved are Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee.”
Rhodes said that started out with some of the larger municipalities. Rhodes said there are about 3,000 different counties, parishes or municipalities that have joined into the litigation.
“It is a very big case,” Rhodes said, noting there were attorneys from all over the country involved. “Over the last year, this litigation has picked up a lot of steam, and a lot more counties have joined in.”
Rhodes said many of Kentucky’s 120 counties have joined in on the litigation, but that did not include counties in the westernmost part of the state.
“A lot of the counties in western Kentucky as of the last number of months have not yet joined it,” Rhodes said. “The reason being we don’t have as big of a problem with opioids in western Kentucky as maybe in eastern or northern Kentucky. We have been more like ‘methville’ unfortunately; meth and alcohol are our biggest problems. But we have found that there have been a lot of opioid issues in western Kentucky where a lot of the counties would stand to benefit from being in this litigation.”
Rhodes was asking the county to consider joining the litigation, noting that there would be no expense to the county apart from coordinating information.
