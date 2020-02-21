MURRAY — The Calloway County Fiscal Court heard which rural and secondary roads in the county would be the focus of improvements in 2020 and 2021 during its monthly meeting Wednesday.
Mike Oliver from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was present during the meeting to inform the court how much money would be coming to Calloway County, and where those dollars would be allocated.
“Each county in the Commonwealth gets a percentage of funds for rural, secondary roads; and by statute, I come every year to let you know how those monies are going to be spent,” Oliver said. “For the 2020 and 2021, Calloway County’s tentative allocation $1,451,119 and there is an undistributed balance in the account of $364,560. Rural secondary funds can’t be transferred to other counties, so that money has to be spent in Calloway County, so we are going to add that back in to that total.”
The first recommendation Oliver made was the maintenance of 154.88 miles of state rural secondary road miles, with an average of about $3,400 per mile, comes out to $526,592. Minus the county expenses, it leaves a balance for improvements of $1,286,503.
“The next improvement that we have is the county flex funds. This year, Calloway County falls in the 20% bracket, so 20% of the $1.451 million comes out to be $290,224,” Oliver said. “So at some point, you all will probably submit a list of county roads, I will go evaluate them and we will get those turned it.”
The next improvements Oliver recommended were KY 783/Airport Road, from Kentucky 121 to KY 1509. The work would cover 2.345 miles at a cost of about $207,000. KY 1346/Green Valley Highland Liberty Road, from KY 80 to KY 732, which is 4.9 miles at a total of $440,000. KY 1437/Murray-Paris Road, starting at Dodd Road going to KY 121, would be nearly 2 miles at a cost of $177,500. The last recommendation was KY 1828/Midway Road, from KY 783 to Pleasant Grove Creek Bridge, which was about 2 miles at a cost of $171,500.
“That is a total 11.194 miles of resurfacing,” Oliver said. “We are going to try and turn these roads in early this year, try to get those out on the street. If we see that bids are low, which we kind of expect this year, we will throw another road or two in there. But these will be the bare minimum this year.”
Olive also walked the court through other projects that would be going on in Calloway as part of the Bridging Kentucky program.
“Calloway County has five bridges that will also be either rehabbed or constructed this year,” Oliver said.
Hickory Grove Church Road, Kelly Road, KY 280 over Panther Creek, Shoemaker Road, State Line Road East and Watson Road would all be receiving repairs or upgrades to bridges or culverts. Those projects could see portions of those roadways closed for anywhere from 45 to 60 days as repairs are underway.
“The contractor won’t do these at the same time, so we do not expect to see all of these roads closed at the same time,” Oliver said.
In addition to other paving projects in the county, Oliver informed the court that new turn lane would be put in at the intersection of KY 2075/4th Street and U.S. 641, near Circus Skate and David Taylor Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep.
“We have noticed that at certain times traffic backs up right there,” Oliver said. “We are going to put a drop lane in so if people want to get onto 641 they don’t have to wait at the light. That will be done hopefully in a May to June time frame.”
Oliver also talked about the first phase of improvements to U.S. 641 South.
“The first phase starting at Glendale Road and going to the Clark’s River Bridge they’ve already started on that,” Oliver said. “They have hauled some rock and they are planning on starting on the triple-barrel culvert here in the next couple of weeks. That project will be ongoing all summer long, and the completion date on that is not until December 2021, but I don’t know that it will take that long.”
Oliver said that KYTC has continued to purchase right of way, and has acquired 60% of the right of way required for the 641 South project.
“We are still on track for an October letting this year,” he said. “I expect an expedited work order on that so the contractor can get started on it this fall.”
Oliver said that there will be a lot of work for Calloway County coming up, which is a good problem to have.
“It is a busy map, there is a lot of stuff going on,” Oliver said. “That is always a good problem, there are a lot of counties that would like to have that problem.”
***
Another item of note during the Wednesday meeting was the passing of a resolution that will help the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office to purchase new vests through the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security.
“The resolution is for new vests; our vests are only good for five years, and of course they wait until the five year mark is up before you can apply for the grant again, so the vests we are wearing are expired,” said Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger. “So we are applying for 11 new vests, and how that works is we are allotted $650 per vest. What has to happen is you will have to front that money for the grant and homeland security will pay it back.
“How that works is we participate in a weapon forfeiture program. So any forfeited or seized weapons that we have, we turn over to the state police and they auction those two or three times a year. That money then goes into a pot and you can apply for weapons, tasers or vests.”
