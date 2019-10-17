MURRAY — The Calloway County Fiscal Court held a litter abatement hearing during its October meeting Wednesday.
The hearing was in regard to a property located at 216 Speaker Trail, a property that has been a concern for the county for more than a year. Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger was present Wednesday morning to answer questions from Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger.
“Kentucky state law and our ordinance, which was revised this past May, requires us to have an evidentiary hearing before the fiscal court to determine if a violation of the ordinance has occurred,” Ernstberger said.
Steger provided multiple photographs to the court that were taken as of 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, at the property of Joey and Christina Ethier. Steger said that his office first received complaints on the property more than a year-and-a-half ago from three adjacent property owners. Steger said that he had been working to get the property cleaned up in that time.
Steger said that after investigating the property and finding it in violation, he issued a letter to the Ethiers informing that they needed to clean it up.
“The first letter was served back in September, and I had met with them and went out and talked with them,” Steger said. “They were supposed to appear in the September fiscal court meeting, but there was some confusion there, and we agreed to give them 30 more days to make this hearing. I went back out (Wednesday) morning and the property is actually in worse shape.”
Steger said there were multiple junked cars on the property as well as various other junk, refuse and clutter that had failed to be addressed since the first letter of abatement. Steger said that the property has been in violation for more than a year.
When given the opportunity to address the court, Christina Ethier said that portions of their 20-acre land were zoned as agricultural land. However, she had no deed or evidence to support her claim on Wednesday. Land used for agricultural purposes is exempt from the abatement ordinance.
When asked if the land had recently been utilized for any form of agricultural purposes, Ethier said it had not been.
The court voted unanimously that the property was in violation of the ordinance, and then needed to determine action to be taken to address the issue. In the initial discussion, Steger reminded the court that the Ethiers had been before the court before for a similar abatement issue for property on Pottertown Road.
Ernstberger explained that this was the first abatement case to come before the court since changes had been made to the ordinance; as such, the court had more options than were previously available to address the issue.
“This is our first nuisance violation under the most recently revised version of that ordinance, whereby the court added the potential for a civil fine and the potential for cleaning up the property itself and placing a lien on the property,” he said. “Heretofore, the only option was criminal prosecution which we have used a number of times with fair success, but that is sometimes a lengthy process.
“The Ethiers had previously owned a property that was found to be in violation of the nuisance code and that was handled in criminal court. And over a period of about a year-and-a-half, ultimately they decided to deed that property to a neighbor who, I think, took a loss on cleaning it up. There was a neighbor who was interested enough in having that done that he was willing to take that step. That took a fair amount of time.”
Ernstberger suggested that the court levy some amount of daily civil fine against the property, and additionally move to clean the property up on the county’s dollar at some future time.
“They have had more than a year to take care of this problem after they were alerted to the violation, and they haven’t done so,” Ernstberger said. “I don’t believe – and I think the sheriff shares this view – that they will not do so.”
After an executive session to weigh punitive options, the court moved to assess a civil fine of $50 a day starting today. If the property is cleaned up by the Ethiers within 30 days, the fine will be waived and no further punitive action taken.
“If the property has not been cleaned by the owners in 30 days, then the county will take on the responsibility to clean it, or contract a third party to do so,” Ernstberger said. “The court will assess the costs of such clean up to the owners, and if those costs are not paid immediately, a lien will be placed on the property.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.