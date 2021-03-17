MURRAY — The Calloway County Fiscal Court reviewed recommendations Wednesday from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for road improvements in 2021-22.
Michael Oliver, KYTC’s section supervisor for Calloway, Marshall and Trigg counties, presented his rural secondary recommendations to the court at its monthly meeting. He said Calloway County had a tentative allocation this coming fiscal year for $1,359,447, and that the county also had an undistributed balance of $322,115.
“(The undistributed balance) comes from projects under-running what I thought they would bid out for,” he said. “That money has to be spent in Calloway County, so we’re going to add that back in this year.”
Oliver said he had seven recommendations for those funds this year, the first being the maintenance of 154.88 county miles. With an estimated cost of $3,500 per mile, that would amount to $542,080. With $2,584 in county expenses, he said that left $1,136,998 for improvements.
“In the last couple of years, we’ve always made the county flex funds first priority,” he said. “Calloway County again this year falls in the 20% bracket. We are looking at upping that to 25%, but I have not gotten the final word on that yet, so as of today, it’s 20%. So 20% of $1,359,547 is $271,909.”
The other recommendations were as follows:
• Oliver recommended spending $118,962 on asphalt resurfacing for 1.024 miles of KY 280/Pottertown Road. That would be from mile point 7.060 (Sauger Lane) to MP 28.084 (Lakeway Drive).
• He recommended spending $359,160 on asphalt resurfacing for 3.959 miles of KY 1346 (Roosevelt Road). That would be from MP 3.119 (Curd Cemetery Road) to MP 7.078 (KY 80).
• He recommended spending $336,967 on resurfacing 3.805 miles of KY 464 (West Fork Road). That would be from MP 7.445 (KY 783) to MP 11.250 (US 641).
• He recommended spending $50,000 for pipe and material for replacements.
In addition, Oliver said the paving projects that didn’t happen last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue as originally planned.
“As you recall, there was no paving done last year,” he said. “In April, when the pandemic hit, Frankfort suspended all paving, so we didn’t do any of the roads that I came and presented last year. However, those contracts are awarded, and they’re in my office ready to be paved, so I suspect that will be the first thing that gets done this year.”
Toward the end of the meeting, Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said 126 roads had been damaged in the recent flooding, and the county is working to collect data related to the state’s emergency declaration to submit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“It’s a bit tricky because you’ve got to get the roads back to where they were, but you technically can’t improve them until we get all this stuff done with FEMA, if I understand that correctly,” Imes said. “So I want the public to understand as we go through this, we get the road passable and back relatively to where it was, and then FEMA has to come in and look at it and (sign off on it).”
•••
Deputy Jailer DeeAnn Benke was recognized with a resolution in her honor for her impending retirement from the Calloway County Jail, which will be this coming October after 27 years of service to the county. The resolution said Benke began her career at the jail in 1994 and helped to organize the operations and procedures of the new jail facility occupied in 1996. She served several years as supervisor of the day shift and has trained many new deputy jailers.
Benke was promoted to chief deputy of operations in 2015 and oversaw scheduling of shifts, medical needs, hiring and training new deputies and programming. She graduated in 2018 from the National Institute of Corrections Executive Excellence Program, a three-week program taught in Aurora, Colorado, with the goal of developing leadership skills for executives in corrections. Over the last five years, Benke has been primarily responsible for the certified instruction of all the jail’s programs recognized by the Kentucky Department of Corrections for sentence credit, saving thousands of incarceration days.
“It’s been a privilege to serve the community,” Benke said. “I’ve worked with fantastic jailers, and I’ve worked with three of them. I’ve made lifelong friends there.”
In other business:
• The court passed a resolution to submit a Community Development Block Grant related to utilities.
• The court approved appointments of magistrates Paul Rister and Don Cherry to the Weaks Community Center Board of Directors. Their appointments will expire Feb. 17, 2024.
• Imes announced the county had hired former Emergency Management Director Bill Call on a part-time basis to assist with FEMA applications. He said Chris Franklin had also been named acting road supervisor on a temporary basis.
• The court approved bids from the laundry systems business REM Company for three pieces of equipment. The total cost was $55,308, and Jailer Ken Claud said it was the only bid the jail received.
• Rister updated the court on efforts to win a Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives grant to digitize the county’s fiscal court records. He said that if awarded, it would be a 100% grant with no match required from the county.
• The court approved the county’s 911 system to spend $4,000 on a new phone system; 911 Telecommunicator (TAC Officer) Nathan Baird said the county dispatch currently uses an old phone system in which all calls go straight to dispatch, and the new system would be automated and give callers options for reaching certain departments or individuals instead. He said it would make the 911 employees’ lives a lot easier and shouldn’t cost more than $4,000.
• Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester reported on a recent finding of the administrative ordinance committee. She said the county currently prohibits electioneering within 300 feet of a polling place, but the committee noted that the Kentucky Revised Statue had previously been changed to say 100 feet. She proposed passing a new ordinance that would be consistent with state law. No motion was needed for the first reading, so the second reading should be next month.
• County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger and Imes commended area law enforcement on their response to Tuesday’s shooting on Chestnut Street, which the Murray Police Department said Wednesday resulted in the deaths of two adults and injuries to a juvenile.
