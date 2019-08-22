MURRAY — The Calloway County Fiscal Court discussed taxes for the coming year during its regular meeting Wednesday morning.
The court decided to adopt a 4% increase to the tax rates for real and tangible properties in the county. In 2018, the rates on real estate and tangible properties within the county was 13.10 cents per $100 of assessed value and .14 cents per $100, respectively. This rate for the coming fiscal year will be 13.15 cents per $100 of assessed value for real estate and 15.046 cents for tangible property.
While the move saw both objection and support from community members who spoke during the public hearing portion of the morning meeting, the court reminded those in attendance that the rate increase would amount to $4 annually for a person that owned a $100,000 piece of property.
“If you have a $100,000 piece of property, it is going to cost you $4 more a year, that’s the bottom line,” said Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes. “You can extrapolate that any way you want to based on the value of the property. Then you have 720 miles of county road we are trying to keep up with. We can’t even catch up on that with the money we have.”
Imes said there was only about a $5 million budget for the county road department, and that improving county infrastructure has been a big issue.
“We have 720 miles of county roads, and we have 25 employees,” Imes said. “That is 28.8 miles per employee that he is supposed to totally maintain … all of these things put together cost money.”
The court also heard from members of the Calloway County Fire District Board of Trustees. Dannie Harrison, board chair, discussed the board’s decision to increase the fire district’s tax rate to 9 cents per $100 of assessed value. The tax applies only to county residents living outside the Murray city limits.
Harrison explained the need for new trucks and new equipment, as well as rising costs for such items, as pivotal to the board’s decision.
“The board of trustees discussed a couple of needs, tax rates for next year, and we have set the rates for real property and tangible personal property at 9 cents per $100,” Harrison said. “We have one of the best, if not the best, volunteer fire departments in the state. Things have been going up in terms of price, and we want to be able to maintain our ISO rating of 6.
“Most of this new money will be used to buy trucks; we have a number of trucks that are quite old and by law, there are certain things that need to be replaced.”
Magistrate Paul Rister had a question for Harrison and Calloway County Fire-Rescue Chief Tommy Morgan, who was also present during the Wednesday meeting.
“I do agree that we have excellent fire-rescue, and I know last year the tax went up significantly to fund new equipment,” Rister said. “Was that funding not adequate to reach the budget expectations?”
“No, it was not,” Harrison said.
“The (cost of) trucks have more than doubled in the last few years, and we are not buying all new trucks,” Morgan said. “We got a grant back years ago that bought all the air packs in the department, but they are only good for 15 years. They are $6,500 a pop, and we have almost 80 of them, and we have three years to get them all replaced.”
Morgan also said the department is currently down five trucks that are no longer serviceable, and that staying on top of equipment needs would have in impact on the ISO rating in certain parts of the county. That change would eventually lead to higher insurance costs for residents.
“We are down right now five trucks that are completely out of service,” Morgan said. “ISO shows that we should have those trucks, but we don’t. If they were to come back and audit us, those areas could lose their ISO ratings, which could significantly impact insurance rates.”
Rister agreed with the need to keep insurance costs low for residents in the county.
“I concur with the insurance, because my insurance did go down because of our excellent service,” he said. “I just want to make sure that we are planning for what we need and not extra.”
Harrison said the board didn’t take the decision lightly.
“We spent a lot of time on this; I had two meetings with Tommy and his folks, and then we discussed this at two meetings,” Harrison said. “It took a lot of thought, and we don’t like raising it, but we want good protection and safety for our firefighters. We want our taxpayers to get their money’s worth, and this is the right move.”
