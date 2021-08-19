MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court unanimously voted Wednesday to approve the first reading of an ordinance to set the 2021-22 tax rate for real property half a cent higher than the compensating rate, with the hopes of catching up on the large number of deferred maintenance projects magistrates and Judge-Executive Kenny Imes say need attention.
Kentucky law allows taxing districts to raise rates enough to bring in 4% more revenue than the previous year without the rates being subject to a recall vote from the public. In its monthly meeting Wednesday, the fiscal court voted to set the real property tax rate at 14 cents per $100 of assessed value. That is half a cent higher than the compensating rate of 13.5 cents – which was the real property rate in 2020-21 – and would bring in 4% more revenue than last year. If a person owned a home worth $100,000, for example, that person would pay $140 in real property tax to the county.
The court voted to set the tax rate for tangible property at 15.46 cents per $100 of assessed value and the rate for both watercraft and motor vehicles at 14 cents. Those rates are unchanged from the 2020-21 rates. The court voted last year to not raise any rates and leave them the same as 2019-20, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.
Magistrate Paul Rister, magistrate for District 4, explained his reasoning for believing the county had no choice but to take the 4% increase in revenue.
“I presented some information to the court at our planning meeting (on Monday) that the fiscal court has not taken a significant tax increase … for many years,” Rister said. “I looked back 20 years, and the average tax rate over the last 20 years amounted to about 1.6%. If you look at the cost of asphalt, it’s gone up over 100%; if you look at the cost of equipment, it’s gone up well over 100%. So if you look at the things the county has to have, the cost to do business has gone up significantly while the tax increases that we’ve imposed on property tax has not increased significantly. If the county, for the past 20 years, had taken the 4% (annually), as we could, we would be looking at about $5 million in revenue (each year). Hence, we’re at about $3 million.”
Rister said that on a $100,000 home, a 4% increase would amount to around a $5 increase – or $10 for a $200,000 home – which he said seems insignificant compared to the number of roads the county needs to pave. He said he had taken a hard look at the budgets for all departments in county government, and he didn’t see much at all left to cut at this point.
Imes agreed, saying he didn’t want to call the county’s financial state “dire,” but that things are very tight right now. Using the financial structures of county jails as an example, he said the state has continually shifted many financial burdens to the counties over the last few decades.
Don Cherry, magistrate for District 3, agreed with Rister, saying the county’s expenses had continued to climb over the years while revenue had basically stayed the same. He said that when that happens, you have to either cut or look at ways to raise revenue, and “we’ve been cutting for years.” Eddie Clyde Hale, magistrate for District 1, added that he thought the state needed to have a serious discussion of tax reform in an upcoming legislative session.
Rister said he had been asked by a number of his constituents if the property values the court uses are accurate, so Property Valuation Administrator Nikki McMillen-Crouch spoke briefly on annual reassessments of real property. She said the current combined bills being paid by the county’s residents totaled around $2.2 billion. She also said assessing values last year was hard because of all the COVID-19 restrictions she had to follow, but she did her best to provide the most accurate assessment possible. Imes complimented the work she and her staff had done, saying they had done a great job under very difficult circumstances.
The second reading of the tax rates will be at the court’s next meeting on Sept. 15. As required by law, there will be a public hearing prior to the vote.
***
The court also approved a resolution to honor members of the Calloway County DES Rescue Squad Board for their efforts in dissolving DES over the last nine years and donating its assets to other public agencies. This was necessary because DES did not agree to proposed changes in its affiliation agreement with the county in 2012 and opted not to sign it, which led to the agency ceasing operations. For the process of dissolving the agency, former Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call agreed to serve as the new DES chief, along with newly appointed board members Vice President/Assistant Chief Jeff Steen, Secretary/ Captain Bethany Sloan, Treasurer/Lieutenant Robert Trenholm and Reporter Richard Palmer.
“William Call and fellow board members worked tirelessly to complete the exhaustive administrative work to legally dissolve the organization pursuant to state and federal statutes and worked to donate surplus supplies to the Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Calloway County Fire-Rescue, while the remaining items and real estate were donated to the Fiscal Court for auction,” the resolution said.
In other business, Charlton Young signed up to speak during public comments and requested that the court vote to adopt a proposed resolution making Calloway County a Second Amendment sanctuary city like McCracken County recently did. Imes made a motion to do so, but the motion failed for lack of a second.
After some discussion, the magistrates ultimately decided that the move would be redundant because the court voted in February 2020 to adopt a resolution affirming its commitment to the U.S. and Kentucky constitutions. Young said if that was the case, he would respectfully withdraw his request.
