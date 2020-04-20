MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court approved the application from the Calloway County Jail for a workforce reentry program at its monthly meeting Wednesday.
Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud said the jail had been talking with staff at the Murray/Calloway County Area Technology Center about starting a basic welding course for state inmates at the Restricted Custody Center, which is often referred to as the “workhouse.” He said the course would require meeting at the vocational center twice a week for three hours an evening over six weeks.
“About five or six inmates would participate at any given time,” Claud said. “It would be a six-week program where they meet for two sessions a week The total cost would be about $7,000 for the vocational school, and then there would be additional costs as far as safety equipment for the inmates participating and any staff costs that would be involved as far as supervision of the inmates during the program.
“I came across a grant recently from the U.S. Department of Justice. The title is rather lengthy; it’s called the Correctional Adult Reentry Education, Employment and Recidivism Reduction Strategies (CAREERRS) Program. This grant addresses that need as far as vocational training for inmates reentering society as far as being able to get a job once they’ve been released.”
Claud said it is an “ambitious grant” and it is “somewhat of a long shot” that Calloway County might receive it, but he wanted the court’s approval to apply. The deadline is April 27, and Claud said he planned to consult with Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester because of her grant-writing experience.
“I think it’s a great opportunity, and if you need any help with the grant, I’d be happy to help,” Magistrate Paul Rister said to Claud.
In other business:
• The court shared the list of bids for the Calloway County Road Department for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Among other items, the list included aggregates, emulsion oil, highway low-sulfur diesel fuel, 87 octane unleaded fuel, aluminized culverts and bands, high-density polyethylene pipe and standard mix concrete. It also included contracting for chip and seal, asphalt paving and microsurfacing.
• Imes reminded the court that one of the county’s mowers is unsalvageable and had only been used recently for parts to keep a third mower going. After the court took bids at its February meeting, Imes said the county had ordered two Rhino mowers with 10-foot side wings, each costing $13,622.77, for a total of $27,245.54.
• The court voted to authorize Imes to sign documents related to the BUILD Grant, which will fund the four-laning of U.S. 641 from Murray to the Tennessee state line.
• The court voted to approve Charles Boren as a commissioner on the Dexter-Almo Water District.
• The court voted to approve Amy Futrell to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board. She replaces Lisa Shoemaker, who recently resigned.
At the end of the meeting, Imes complimented county employees for doing a “phenomenal job” continuing their work since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As you all know, a lot of our grants (such as) our Class D program (for inmates to work on county projects) are kind of on hold,” Imes said. “They’re not able to get out and work, so a lot of plans that we had from earlier are kind of on hold now, as far as picking up litter on the roads and highways and different things like that. But otherwise, just in general, I (want to) tell every department … how appreciative I am, and I think the court is and the public is, that we’ve been able to go on and continue with business. The sheriff’s office and the road department and everybody has done, I think, exceptional within our county.”
