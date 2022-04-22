MURRAY – Several residents of Martin Chapel Road attended Wednesday’s monthly Calloway County County Fiscal Court meeting to express their satisfaction with the county’s intent to take the northern and southern portions of the road off the county’s maintenance list.
A public hearing was held prior to votes on three roads the county had evaluated for possible road closure. County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger explained that a road closure does not mean that no vehicles may drive on the road, but simply means that the county will not be maintaining it any longer. In this case, petitions were filed by the three magistrates who represent those districts, but Ernstberger said anyone at all, regardless of whether or not they own property in the area, may file a road closure petition.
Road Department Supervisor Chris Franklin reported the county’s findings on the roads, which also included Duncan Trail and the north and south ends of Crouch Road. He said Martin Chapel Road is located within a floodplain, and there are no residential homes or businesses located in the closed sections. He said there are three landowners of adjoining property who had agreed to the closure, and no through traffic will be affected. He said the traffic count was recorded at 101 per week and the road has Kentucky 1550 and Tom Taylor Trail has alternate routes. Franklin said that to continue using the road, a bridge would have to be constructed at a significant cost over Middle Forks Clarks River.
During the public hearing, retired MSU history professor Ted Franklin Belue said he had moved to Martin Chapel Road in 2007. He said families and children often walk on the street, and there are frequently vehicles driving there at an excessive speed. He said the road is a “conduit” of drugs and alcohol, as well as illegal dumping at the bridge. He said there has also been poaching in the area, with dead deer a common sight outside of the hunting season, and litter is also a big problem. For all those reasons, he said was in favor of closing the road or anything else that would curtail traffic from non-residents.
Ronnie Baldwin said he lives at the south end of Martin Chapel and has had several thousand dollars of damage done to his property. He said he is in favor of closing the road, but hoped something could be done to discourage people from turning around in his driveway. Mary Hershey said there is currently a sign on the road that says, “Road closed. Local traffic only,” but she thought there should be a sign that also announces that there is no exit.
Speaking about the frequent flooding on the road, District 3 Magistrate Don Cherry said the bridge has been closed many times in the eight years he has been in office. He said that area had been known as a “party spot” for years, so it will likely take a while to change the habits of people who gather there, but he thought that would happen over time if it is closed.
With the road being in District 3, Cherry moved to close it, and the rest of the court voted in favor.
No one in attendance voiced any opinion about Crouch Road or Duncan Trail. Franklin said both roads are located within floodplains (with Duncan Trail having with 6,000 acres of runoff), there are no residential homes or businesses in the closed sections, and through traffic would not be affected, he said. He said the traffic count for Crouch Road is 41 vehicles per week and alternate routes are available through KY 121 North and Adams Drive.
With Crouch Road being in District 4, that district’s magistrate, Paul Rister, moved to close it, and the full court voted in favor.
Franklin said no traffic count was available for Duncan Trail because the road is primarily used for 4 x 4 traffic. Alternate routes around Duncan Trail include Greenleaf Drive and Peeler Road. With Duncan Trail located in District 1, that district’s magistrate, Eddie Clyde Hale, moved to close it and the rest of the court approved.
In other business:
• The court approved a $515,000 contract with Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers to repair the bridge on Outland Schoolhouse Road, which was condemned by the state several months ago. Early last month, the court had voted to sign a letter of intent regarding the project.
• The court approved a contract with ESG (Energy Savings Group) to modernize several county-owned buildings.
• The court passed a resolution declaring the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as lost revenue. Imes said the county has so far received half of the $7,575,487 promised, and the other half is expected in May.
• The county voted to approve county personnel pay raises, which are set by the state.
• Calloway County Emergency Management Director Richard Palmer announced that Racer Arena is being designated as a public storm shelter.
