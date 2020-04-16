MURRAY — The Calloway County Fiscal Court on Wednesday passed the first reading of an ordinance that would impose a transient tax of 3% on hotels and similar lodging to fund the promotion of tourism.
The monthly meeting was held with few officials present in the Miller Courthouse Annex because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was streamed via Facebook Live. In a telephone interview Wednesday afternoon, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said the intention behind the tax is to invest in the promotion of tourism to Calloway County. He noted that the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau only covers the City of Murray, and he would especially like to promote the lakes area. He said a separate ordinance would need to be passed to create a board – or county tourism commission – to oversee the transient tax, and his hope is that it could collaborate with the CVB on certain projects.
The ongoing pandemic has forced many businesses to close and has been particularly devastating to the hotel industry because travel has come to a virtual standstill as people across the country are staying home to practice social distancing. Because of these factors, Imes acknowledged that the timing is not ideal for passing a transient tax ordinance, but he said Wednesday was only the first reading and it is a long way off from being officially adopted. He said he believes that creating a tourism commission for the county is long overdue, and even if the tax is in effect by the fall, he doubts the county would start seeing any benefits from it until next year.
“I assure you that we will not enact this until we’ve had some conversations with (hotel owners),” Imes said. “It’s a different world now, where you can’t just go out and sit down in somebody’s office and explain to them what you’re trying to accomplish. That’s another thing we’re (going to do in the following month), to try to get the stakeholders in it.
“I’m not trying to sell them anything; it’s something we need to do and I think they get that, but I’m just trying to extend (tourism) on out into the county. We’ve got three resorts down there … that I think if they were promoted in a way and manner that a tourism commission should be doing it, they would derive benefit off of it. People that have Airbnbs would (also) derive benefit off of it.”
Imes said he didn’t want to make the tax collection overburdensome on any business, and the county would compensate hotel owners for costs associated with that.
“We’re trying to make it as workable, as practical and as easy as we can,” Imes said. “So that’s the reason we need to have conversations with (owners of affected businesses).”
This was the first reading of the ordinance, so it will require a second reading before passing. Imes said the court would also need to pass a separate resolution to set up the board or commission to oversee the collection of the tax.
“The transient tax basically is a room tax on hotels, Airbnbs, things like that where people come in and rent, spend the night, spend the week or whatever,” Imes said during the fiscal court meeting. “The ordinance calls for 3%. That money is basically designated money, it’s not general fund money or anything like that.”
Magistrate Paul Rister asked how the tax will work with the city’s transient tax, and Imes said it would simply be added to that amount. This means that any hotel in the Murray city limits essentially would assess a 6% transient tax, which would then be split between the city and county.
County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger emphasized that the ordinance only applies to hotels and similar businesses. The ordinance, as written, specifically mentions motor courts, motels, hotels, inns, bed and breakfasts, Airbnb and VRBO.
“For any of our landlords that are concerned, this is not for something that rents for more than a month,” Ernstberger said. “This is for a night or a few nights. This isn’t to catch all the renters out there.”
Ernstberger recommended that after the ordinance passed its first reading at Wednesday’s meeting, the court should vote on the first reading of the ordinance, setting up the related board at May’s meeting. Then magistrates could vote on the second readings for both the transient tax and the board in June, he said.
“That way, you’re knocking it out all at once,” Ernstberger said. “There will be some things you could do prior to that meeting to alert the different hotel owners and people who may rent their properties out to let them know if, say, you’re going to start it in July. It would give them a heads up prior to (the June meeting).”
In the afternoon interview, Imes added that the timeline for passing the ordinances could be extended beyond that if necessary.
The ordinance states that the funds collected “may be used to finance the cost of acquisition, construction, operation and maintenance of facilities useful in the attraction and promotion of tourist and convention business.” Imes said some of it could be used to help the parks system, which is funded by both the city and county.
“In particular with the park, it would kind of encourage them to promote park activities that bring in revenue and bring in people from a larger area,” Imes said.
