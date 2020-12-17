MURRAY – At its final meeting of the year, the Calloway County Fiscal Court on Wednesday approved the 2021 budgets for the county clerk’s and sheriff’s offices, as well as voting to purchase a new truck for the road department.
Before passing next year’s budget for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the court approved the amended 2020 budget to account for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds that were received. The court also approved a change for the 2020 maximum amount the sheriff could expend from fees for deputies, assistants and other employees. That amount includes overtime, vacations, holiday pay and any other personnel expenditures. It was previously set at $1.3 million, and Sheriff Nicky Knight asked the court to increase that amount to $1.46 million.
The court then approved CCSO’s 2021 budget for $1,970,900, as well as the order setting the 2021 maximum amount the sheriff could expend from fees for deputies, assistants and other employees.
“I’m setting that (salaries cap) at $1,660,000,” Knight said. “There again, I don’t plan on spending that much, but by statute, I don’t think it’s set on what I have to set it at or what I can set it at. I felt like, by going (with this number), I wouldn’t have to come back a year from now and redo an extra amendment on it. So that’s why I set those salary caps how I did.”
The court also voted to approve the county clerk’s proposed 2021 budget of $10,112,200, with a disbursement of $10,067,700. The maximum in salaries was listed at $660,000.
“The same as the sheriff, I have to offer to the court approval for our 2021 proposed budget,” said County Clerk Antonia Faulkner. “2020 went great, considering the circumstances. I don’t feel like we’ll have any recourse in 2021, so along with my budget approval, I include my annual order setting maximum salaries, so that’s included in our budget. Again, it’s a ‘guesstimation’ based on what we took in in 2020.”
***
The court voted to declare surplus a 2007 C35 one ton truck with 238,000 miles. Road Department Supervisor Richard Edmonds proposed replacing the vehicle with a 2013 one ton Dodge truck, which has 20,900 miles. He said the price of the Dodge is $25,995, so with a $1,495 trade-in on the surplus vehicle, the net cost to the county would be $24,500.
The court also voted to authorize County Treasurer Tonya Robinson to write a check for the difference between the trade-in and the purchase of the new truck.
***
Although the court did not vote on the matter, it was presented with the first reading of an ordinance that would repeal the existing ordinance establishing a $1 telephone subscription fee to fund the county’s emergency 911 services. The new ordinance stated this was necessary because the court recognizes that the “ever-increasing use and reliance on mobile phones and the decreasing existence of landline phones has resulted in the placement of an unfair burden of supporting Calloway County 911 on a disproportionately small segment of the citizens of Calloway County, Kentucky – namely, the elderly and businesses.”
A previously adopted ordinance determined that a 911 service fee imposed on each individual residential unit and commercial unit would result in “a more fair distribution of the burden of funding this service and create a more stable funding source.” County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said Kentucky statute doesn’t clearly lay out a process for repealing ordinances, so the new ordinance was necessary to repeal the previous ordinance establishing the landline service fee.
The court also approved the second readings of two 2020-21 budget amendments that were approved on the first reading last month. That included $959,131.53 in CARES Act funds and a $295,897.30 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL). The court also approved the second reading of the cable franchise agreement.
***
The court also approved several board appointments. Bobby Martin will replace Ed Davis, who is moving to Tennessee, on the county ethics board. Martin’s term will end Jan. 18, 2023.
Tim Stone will replace Dan Thompson, whom Imes said submitted a letter of resignation from the Parks Board in October. Imes said Stone is a park ranger and will be stepping down from that position before taking the seat on the board next month. The term will end Jan. 18, 2025.
The court reappointed David Graham to a second four-year term on the Infrastructure Development Authority. The term will expire Dec 16, 2024. Amy Futrell will fill the unexpired term on the IDA of Tim Miller until Sept. 21, 2021, and Ronnie Gibson was appointed to a four-year term expiring Dec. 16, 2024.
Finally, the court approved the reappointment of Bobby Dietz as the county’s representative to the City of Murray Planning Commission. His term will expire Dec. 19, 2024.
***
The court also approved the holiday schedule for 2021. County holidays include Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday (Jan. 18); a half day for Good Friday (April 2); Memorial Day (May 31); Independence Day (Monday, July 5); Labor Day (Sept. 6); Veterans Day (Thursday, Nov. 11); Thanksgiving (Nov. 25-26); Christmas (Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23-24); and New Year’s (Thursday and Friday, Dec. 30-31).
***
Toward the end of the meeting, Magistrate Paul Rister encouraged everyone to visit the lights at Christmas in the Park and to be generous with their donations of either cash or canned goods. He said that with the parks system not being able to bring in revenue from the swimming pool or baseball tournaments in 2020, the annual event was one of the few ways the parks could raise money this year.
When asked if he had any comments to add, Ernstberger asked that people please not drink and drive on New Year’s Eve. He said good decisions on everyone’s part would not only make the roads safer, but would make his job easier by giving him fewer cases to prosecute.
Imes said he was late to the fiscal court meeting because he had been finishing a conference call with Gov. Andy Beshear, who was giving officials around the state an update on COVID-19 vaccinations. Imes said Beshear is hopeful that Kentucky’s coronavirus cases have plateaued, but with cases in Tennessee and Indiana currently accelerating, all citizens are asked to do everything they can to mitigate the spread of the virus. While the state is still working out exactly who will get priority on the vaccine, Imes said the governor is hopeful that it could be available to the general public starting in March.
Imes closed the meeting by saying how he much appreciated the hard work from county employees during a very challenging year.
“Let me say how much I appreciate the diligence of our entire county staffs – the clerk’s office, the sheriff’s office, the road department, the jail,” Imes said. “All of our county people have really worked well together this year. We’ve been blessed beyond measure in spite of all that’s going on in our community and in our area. We just truly hope and pray that everybody has a great Christmas, and we all look forward to a new year. Hopefully, a good year. (2020) has been challenging for everybody. … People may not understand public service all the time, and I know we occasionally hear derogatory remarks, but I think our county staff are some of the most kind-hearted, industrious people that want to see the job done and want to get the best thing we can for the county taxpayer, and I appreciate all of you helping do so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.