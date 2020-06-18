MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court voted Wednesday to pass the second reading of an ordinance to create a new transient tax on hotels and overnight lodging, as well as another ordinance to create a tourism commission to make decisions on how that money is spent.
As part of a public hearing on the ordinances, two individuals voiced some thoughts and concerns. David Nelson said he represented the ownership of the Hampton Inn & Suites in Murray. He said the owners had been surprised when they learned about the transient tax proposal in April, especially since occupancy rates were near zero because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are not opposed to initiating efforts to boost tourism in Calloway County,” he said. “We were just disappointed that we were not consulted in advance before the ordinance was drafted.”
Nelson said the ownership reached out to owners of SpringHill Suites by Mariott, Holiday Inn Express & Suites and Quality Inn to discuss the proposal. He said these three hotels in addition to Hampton Inn represent 280 guest rooms, which he said would likely make up the majority of the revenue from the tax. He said they had a conference call with Imes and expressed their concern about the timing of the tax.
“Our group did not really disagree with having an additional tax to raise funds to promote tourism in the county, but we have three main concerns due to the formation of the new tourism commission,” he said.
The first concern is that the pandemic has caused occupancy rates to drop because the hotels rely on business travelers, and Nelson said it could be months or even a year before occupancy increases to pre-pandemic levels. He said this means it could be a long time before the commission has enough funds to do anything substantial.
Nelson said that, secondly, the hotel owners believe the tax money should be spent on venues that bring tourists to the county, including baseball and soccer fields. He said the baseball fields in particular need a lot of work to be brought up to Little League standards. Nelson said the owners believe the county tourism commission would need to work closely with the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, Murray State University and the City of Murray to “form a cohesive marketing and tourism plan that is diversified, has a clear purpose and must include capital spending to improve existing recreational facilities and build new venues throughout the county, including the lakes region.”
Third, Nelson said hotel owners believe that building a successful tourism plan would be a full-time job and could not be done by volunteers. He said there should be a full-time, paid leader to achieve these goals.
“While the timing is not right to impose this tax on our guests and we need better communication with the businesses who will pay the tax, we see this as investment in Calloway County, but we all need to ensure we get a healthy return,” Nelson said.
Magistrate Paul Rister told Nelson he agreed with him about the baseball fields and that they need a lot of work as well as tarps so weekend tournaments would not be rained out.
David Lively, owner of New Concord’s Lakeview Cottages & Marina with his wife, Barbara, said they applaud the fiscal court’s idea to promote Calloway County as a tourist destination. He said they frequently go to trade shows in large cities in surrounding states and have been surprised by how little people know this area.
“At each location, we’ve had several of our clients who come out almost annually … stop by our booth to say hi or make a reservation, but we’ve also found that we were the only resort on Kentucky Lake being represented at these venues, which is highly unusual.” Lively said. “What we are seeing in the Indianapolis and Chicago areas and the Cincinnati area – they didn’t even have an idea that Kentucky Lake existed. They said, ‘Where is Kentucky Lake?’ That was one of the first questions out of their mouth.”
Lively said he was fine with being charged a transient tax, but he thought it would have more impact if the county went wet. He said he would like to sell beer and wine coolers at his store and he also didn’t want people driving under the influence to get to Murray or Tennessee to buy alcohol. Imes told Lively the county can’t go wet other than by citizen petition.
Rister said he had been asked why the county needed its own tourism commission when the Murray CVB already exists. He said the county had a different area to cover than the CVB, especially the lakes.
The court unanimously passed both the ordinance to create the transient tax and the ordinance to start the tourism commission. Magistrates also approved a resolution to apply for Coronavirus Relief Funds.
The court also passed the 2020-21 budget, though Imes noted that the court would likely have to amend it more frequently than usual in the coming year because of the constantly changing financial situation in relation to COVID-19.
“When we pass the budget, typically we don’t have to amend it, but I would say probably every couple of months, we’re going to have to be amending the budget depending on where everything goes with our economic situation in regard to the state and also the county,” Imes said.
The court also discussed a proposed resolution with WK&T (West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications) to adopt a broadband study agreement for the county. Imes said many parts of the county are desperately in need of high speed internet access, and the COVID-19 pandemic further reinforced that because of the number of school children who had trouble getting online for assignments. He said WK&T was the only company that had expressed interest in doing this for Calloway County so far.
The court agreed to hold a special called meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Miller Courthouse Annex to discuss the broadband resolution further and to approve county pay raises.
