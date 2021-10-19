MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court expects to approve a resolution Wednesday applying for a grant to partially fund a project that would provide broadband internet service to residents in the northeastern part of the county.
The court’s regular monthly meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Miller Courthouse Annex. In a work session meeting on Monday, West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative (WK&T) CEO Trevor Bonnstetter updated the court on the status of the application, which is to the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said providing access to high-speed internet service to all county residents has been one of his top priorities since taking office in 2018. As stated in the proposed resolution, the county “acknowledges the fact that without grant funds, expanding high-speed service into rural unserved areas is not economically feasible because rates to recover construction costs would be too high.”
Although the county signed an agreement with WK&T several months ago to collaborate on pursuing any internet-related grants, Imes said this is WK&T’s first official grant application related to the project. Although there are other underserved areas surrounding Murray that the county also wants to address, this application deals solely with the “unserved” area in the northeast part of Calloway County, which currently has no service available from any telecommunications company. The portion of the county in question includes Almo-Shiloh Road, Green Valley Road and other areas on both sides of KY 80 to the east of U.S. 641.
According to an article posted on the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) website in April, House Bill 320 infused the Broadband Deployment Fund with $250 million in federal funds in fiscal year 2022. The fund is administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA) and was established in 2020 to provide grants to government agencies and private entities to deploy broadband service in unserved and underserved areas. The bill directs that no more than $50 million of that funding can be awarded before April 1, 2022, KACo said.
Funding for broadband projects will be awarded based on the following criteria:
• Projects in underserved or unserved areas where local, state or federal funds are not currently designated
• Projects within underserved areas or unserved areas where local, state, or federal broadband funds are inadequate
• Projects that reach the customers that are the least economical to serve.
Funded projects require a match of at least 50% of the total project cost, which can be private funds or from a city, county, urban county government or consolidated local government, KACo said.
In addition to that, HB 382, which was sponsored by Rep. Richard Heath (R-Mayfield), was amended to allocate an additional $50 million to be used for “projects that provide broadband service in furtherance of securing economic development opportunities for commercial and industrial customers, excluding the broadband service provider itself.” The additional $50 million must be spent by the end of FY21.
Imes said the county hopes to take advantage of that funding, and it plans to fund its portion of the match with $1.058 million from the total the county is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). He said that although the state is also seeking input on unserved and underserved areas, the county and WK&T already confirmed the problem on their own.
“In (the northeast area of the county), people essentially don’t have any service there,” Imes said. “We paid WK&T to do a study and verify that, which the state has agreed with. ... Hopefully, this KIA money will come through. The legislature appropriated $50 million, so hopefully we’ll get (some of those funds). What’s different from the previous attempts we’ve made is that we’ll be using ARPA funds, so that will lower the ultimate cost from the county to 25% rather than 50%.
“I’m very encouraged that we’re at this stage of the game. Of course, we didn’t know about ARPA when we started trying to get this service, so now that we’ve got that, hopefully (a KIA grant) will supplement so we can take whatever ARPA money is left and use it in other ways.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.