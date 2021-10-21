MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court voted 3-1 Wednesday to approve a resolution for West Kentucky & Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative to apply for a grant to help pay for the installation of broadband internet service in the northeast section of the county.
The application deals with the “unserved” area in the northeast part of Calloway County, which currently has no broadband service available. The portion of the county in question includes Almo-Shiloh Road, Green Valley Road and other areas on both sides of KY 80 to the east of U.S. 641. WK&T is hoping to be awarded a portion of the money the state legislature has made available from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund, which is administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA).
WK&T will be applying for the state to fund 50% of the cost for installing internet service in that northeast area, which would amount to $4.232 million. If the grant is awarded, WK&T would match 25% of the total project cost, and the county would match the other 25%. Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said the county plans to pay for its $1.058 million portion of the match with some of money it will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The county previously signed an agreement with WK&T for the company to pursue any grants available for unserved and underserved areas in the county. Trevor Bonnstetter, CEO of WK&T, said there was no application available to apply for when the agreement was signed in August, but the first round of state grants from the KIA – which totals $50 million – is focusing on unserved areas, which is why this application is targeting the northeast section of the county.
Bonnstetter said WK&T would continue looking in the future for any other grants available for the underserved area surrounding Murray, which the county refers to as “the donut” since it forms a ring around the city limits. He reiterated that the total cost of the county’s commitment for expanding broadband service in both the northeast and central area of the county would not exceed $6.2 million. If WK&T is awarded the grant for the northeast area, the company would subtract $1.058 million from the $6.2 million total included in the contract, he said.
District 3 Magistrate Don Cherry asked about the number of customers that would covered if the grant is awarded
“The grant (for the unserved northeast) would cover 594 subscribers, and the area surrounding the city is 4,274,” Bonnstetter said. “So that’s approximately 5200, almost 5300 total (unserved and underserved) homes and businesses. The goal is to get to a 40% penetration rate within our business model. That’s not to say that equation won’t go higher or this penetration won’t go higher, but for our business model to work out, we use 40%.”
Bonnstetter clarified that broadband service would be available to all the homes in those areas once construction takes place, and WK&T believes the penetration would increase over time because cellphones would not be adequate to take care of all those residents’ needs.
“(The county) identified unserved versus underserved, and the $50 million that the legislature appropriated is strictly to be used for unserved, which means they have no basic service whatsoever,” Imes said. “That’s what the first grant is because that’s the way the legislature did it. Now, they’ve also appropriated $250 million (for the Broadband Deployment Fund), so the assumption is that once (WK&T) gets this unserved area out of the way, then you go into the donut around Murray and get the other (area).”
Cherry said he feared that the county might learn from the state and federal government that the county might not be able to use ARPA funds for this particular purpose, and he wouldn’t want the county to be on the hook for more than $1 million out of its general fund. He said he understands that expanding broadband access is important, but that the county might be rushing to spend on this project. He said expanding internet access to the northeast would only benefit those residents, and he thought the ARPA money should maybe be spent on something that would benefit all county residents, especially since the county will have until 2026 to spend the ARPA funds.
Cherry noted the comparison Imes has often made between internet access and access to electricity in the early 20th century. He said the comparison is mostly appropriate, but that the county never paid to get homes connected to electricity. Imes said he understood Cherry’s point, but added that while it might be true that the county did not fund electrical service to homes, the federal government furnished electrical cooperatives with funding for service expansion. He said he saw the county’s support for broadband access as a matter of fairness because the people who currently don’t have access could not pay for the infrastructure to reach their homes by themselves. Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester also mentioned that the county had received more than 30 letters of support for the grant from residents in that area.
District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister said he was OK with taking the first step with this particular grant, but he warned that he would be uncomfortable with authorizing any future matching grants or projects before the end of 2021 if the county does not receive more ARPA money by that time.
The court approved the resolution for WK&T to apply for the grant by a vote of 3-1, with Cherry voting no. Rister joined District 2 Magistrate Larry Crutcher and District 1 Magistrate Eddie Clyde Hale – whose district includes the northeast section in question – by voting in favor.
***
The court voted to approve the Calloway County Jail’s annual review of the jail’s policy and procedure manual. Jailer Ken Claud said there were no changes to the policies already included in the manual, but two new policies were added due to recommendations from the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo). One deals with the duty of jail staff to intervene in certain situations and another establishes a policy for the admission and classification of transgender inmates.
The intervention policy specifies that staff members have a legal and moral duty to intervene on behalf of an inmate if their constitutional rights are being violated. Staff members also are expected to intervene if they observe conduct from other jail staff that is “unethical, clearly violates the law or violates jail policy.”
The transgender inmate policy provides “guidance for intake, housing, medical and behavioral health treatment for transgender offenders” in the jail’s custody. “It is the intent of the Jail to avoid any discriminatory actions against persons identifying with a gender other than the one assigned at birth. This policy outlines specific procedures to determine the optimum housing situation to protect the inmate, the overall inmate population and staff members of the Jail.”
After the meeting, Claud told the Ledger & Times that, to his knowledge, the jail has not yet admitted any transgender inmates, but that KACo recommended adopting the policy so that staff would be prepared for that possibility.
Before the vote, Rister asked if the jail’s policy manual was available for the public to read online, adding that several constituents had inquired about that possibility. Claud said it is not currently, but it would be possible to scan the document and do so in the future.
“I agree with you 100%,” Imes said to Rister. “We need anything we’re doing up here during court meetings … and our policies and procedures (to be online) and try to keep it updated a lot better than the current system we have.”
In other business:
• The court voted to authorize the judge-executive to send out requests for qualifications (RFQ) “for the purpose of qualifying architects and designers for possible future use in the design and development of a municipal one-stop shop building for county residents needing the services or information of or from the constitutionally elected county offices.” After a question from Rister, Imes confirmed that the only cost to the county at this time would be advertising the RFQ in the newspaper. In the event that the county should need to hire an architect in the future, the county would then put out a request for proposals (RFP).
• The board voted to approve the appointments of Riley Ramsey and Debbie Bell to the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees. Although their previous terms expired on Aug. 15, Ramsey and Bell continued to serve as the board awaited the filling of those vacancies.
• The court approved the appointment of Jimmy Kimmerzell as a permanent employee of the county road department. Imes said he had been working seasonally for the department, but Road Department Supervisor Chris Franklin wants to bring him on full-time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.