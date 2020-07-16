MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court on Wednesday approved an emergency declaration in order to seek federal funds for recent damage from severe flooding.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said reimbursement funds may be available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with the damage from severe weather on July 1. In order to see if the county qualifies for those funds, Imes said a state of emergency must first be declared.
The executive order declaring a state of emergency said abnormally heavy rains occurred locally on July 1, causing severe flooding throughout the county to not only private property, but also to property and roadways that are owned and maintained by the county. Imes said the heavy rains and flooding caused an undetermined amount of monetary damage, but he believed the damage would be worth more than the amount needed to declare a state of emergency. Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas said damages must exceed $140,000 to qualify for reimbursement.
“The county has to meet that threshold, but the state also has to meet a total threshold, which they did not for that incident, so we are still looking at some other avenues for reimbursement,” Thomas said. “But this declaration is going to be needed regardless of what avenue we take, if we’re able to take one.”
The court also voted to adopt a resolution designating the Murray- Calloway Industrial Development Authority to receive Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) funds under the Regional Development Agency Assistance Program. The resolution said the funds were available through House Bill 200, which was passed in the 2018 Kentucky General Assembly.
The court also voted to submit a request for proposals with Marshall County for ankle monitors. Imes said 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson, who oversees both Calloway and Marshall’s circuit courts, had previously proposed using ankle monitors to cut back on jail costs in both counties.
“The Calloway and Marshall County, Kentucky, Fiscal Courts have tentatively agreed to jointly address the growing incarceration rates in both counties through the adoption of a global position monitoring system program as an alternative to detention,” the RFP reads. If an inter-local agreement is reached, both counties would likely operate independently of one another, but even if that does not happen, Calloway County would still be interested in pursuing the program on its own, it states.
The court also voted to accept a grant for rubber-modified asphalt. Magistrate Paul Rister said he applied for the grant after speaking with Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester, and he was informed last month that the county would be receiving $56,100. According to a news release from the county, the funding comes from the Kentucky Waste Tire Trust Fund, which receives $2 from every new tire sold in the state, and Calloway was one of six counties to receive the grant.
Rister said it is a 50/50 grant through the state, and the work would have to be done this year. Road Supervisor Joel Stansberry said a crew would probably be laying down the chip-and-seal rubberized asphalt in late September. The grant funding will cover the cost of putting a double coat of the seal on the 1.1 miles of Samuel Drive from KY 464 to KY 1124.
The court also voted to reappoint Ricky Walls to the 641 Water District Board for a term expiring June 15, 2024.
