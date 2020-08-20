MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court on Wednesday approved the hiring of a new county road supervisor and voted to authorize Judge-Executive Kenny Imes to sign documents related to an $8.5 million bond the county is requesting to catch up on needed road improvements and help pay for a new animal shelter.
Imes said the current road supervisor, Joel Stansberry, had asked to step down from the position but planned to remain employed with the county road department.
“We’ve accepted this request and really appreciate Joel,” Imes said. “Joel has brought a lot to our road department. We’re trying to move it forward and get it organized into a modern road department, and Joel has been an intricate part of that. He will be staying on and will work with the new supervisor on projects as they work out.”
Imes moved to appoint Richard Edmonds as the new supervisor, which was seconded and approved by the court. Imes said he had known Edmonds for many years and he believed he would do a great job.
“While he’s not a licensed engineer, he probably knows as much as a lot of engineers in his field,” Imes said. “He’s been working with cable and cell phone services, so he’s very much acquainted with our right-of-ways and how they work, and I’m sure he and Joel will work together to complement each other on that.”
Imes said Edmonds would start on Aug. 31 and would be meeting with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel later this week to make sure he meets all the state’s requirements for the position.
“While typically, we have promoted from within, Richard will come in with a wealth of experience, and I think this is going to be a good idea,” Imes added.
Eddie Clyde Hale said he and the other magistrates appreciated everything Stansberry had done over the last couple of years in the job. Imes agreed and said the personnel change would allow Stansberry more free time, noting that heading the road department is a very time-consuming job.
“We think as magistrates, judge, attorneys and clerks we have our hands full,” Imes said, referring to other county employees sitting near him, “but if you can imagine everyone in Calloway County calling you about their road and wanting this fixed and wanting that fixed, it takes a special person, and Joel has always (done well). He’s very even-tempered and he’s just done an amazing job.”
In another road-related matter, Imes requested that the court allow him to file an application with the Kentucky Department for Local Government for the issuance of a municipal bond in the amount of $8.5 million.
“I want to stress we’re just applying for this,” Imes said. “We’ve got several stop gaps down the way if we decide we don’t want to do it, but we have to start the process through DLG. Upon their approval, (a public hearing would be held and) financial institutions would bid on the sale on the bonds and (set) an interest rate. At that time, it would factor in us making a decision on whether to go forward.
“These funds will be exclusively used for major county road improvements and include a feasibility study of a modern 20-to-24-foot-wide road paralleling Kentucky Lake on KY 80 to KY 121, theoretically within a half-mile or mile from KY 80 all the way through 121. Part of this study would look at the practicality of going around Blood River or the practicality of building a bridge over Blood River. The cost of this (study) is less than $30,000; we could do it, quite frankly, without the bond, but it is part of the road (projects) we were trying to do.”
Imes said that if the county is issued the bond, he would also propose a 50/50 cost share agreement in which the county would pay half the cost of a new animal shelter. Supporters of the shelter would then be expected to raise the other 50%, he said.
“If you’ve been to our animal shelter, it’s really getting in bad shape and we’ve simply got to do that,” Imes said.
Imes said the process of requesting the bond issuance would likely be two or three months.
“We have very little debt in Calloway County, and this would incur debt that would be paid back over a number of years, (possibly) 10-15 years,” Imes said. “But it would get approximately at least 20% of our county roads … brought up to a better standard. Right now, we’re kind of losing ground every year on our ability to maintain and keep those up.”
The court also voted to accept a bid from 42nd Circuit Community Corrections Board, LLC to administer an ankle monitor program at the Calloway County Jail. The bid sheet showed the cost as $10 per day for indigent inmates and $15 per day for non-indigent inmates. There would be no cost to the court for damage or loss. Imes said Marshall County – which is also covered by the 42nd Circuit – may also be joining Calloway County in the program if it proves to be cost-effective for them.
Participating in the meeting from home, Magistrate Don Cherry recused himself from the vote because he served on the committee that studied the issue. Other bids included Ensite Solutions, LLC of Paducah and Tracking Solutions of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The court voted to accept a bid from WK&T (West Kentucky & Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative) to provide internet service to parts of the county that are currently without access. Imes said the fiber optic project would be contingent on WK&T receiving a $5 million federal grant for which it is applying. The estimated total cost of the Calloway County project is $15 million to $17.5 million, Imes said.
The court also voted to appoint Levi Weatherford to the Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees, with a term set to expire on Aug. 15, 2024. Imes said he had talked with Terry Manuel, state librarian and commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives, about making sure that the trustees’ terms are staggered so that four of the five would not have to be replaced next year.
Another trustee position will likely be appointed by the court next month. Lance Allison was the other name nominated by the CCPL Board for the first vacancy, and in recent discussions, trustees said they were encouraging whomever was not appointed to the first seat to reapply for the second along with other interested parties. Imes interviewed both Weatherford and Allison about the first vacancy last week.
“I did ask the commissioner if I could just go ahead and appoint the two of them at this time, but according to an attorney general’s opinion, you have to have two names submitted for each position,” Imes said.
The court also voted to approve a resolution recognizing the service of Sam Steger, who resigned as sheriff effective Monday. Steger has been in law enforcement since 1992, when he started at Murray State University as a dispatcher. He later joined the Murray State Police Department and started as a trooper for Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield in 1998. In 2001, he became a KSP detective for Post 1, and was assigned to Post 16 in Henderson when he was promoted to sergeant in 2006. After spending less than a year there, he returned to Post 1, eventually retiring in 2013.
“This isn’t much, but it means a lot to us. Since we don’t have keys to the city or things like that, this officially makes the sheriff now an honorary squire of Calloway County with all the privileges and benefits and bonuses that go with that,” Imes said with a chuckle as he handed Steger a certificate. “I just want to tell you personally, Sheriff, that you’ve been a great friend and have done an amazing and great service for Calloway County, and we appreciate you and wish you the best.”
In other business:
• The court approved the county tax rate for 2020, which Imes recommended keeping the same as last year. County residents will pay 13.5 cents per $100 of assessed value on real property and 14 cents per $100 of assessed value on motor vehicles and watercraft.
• The court reviewed a proposed amendment the county’s subdivision regulations. County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said the change clears up an ambiguity in the ordinance, making it clear that it is at the court’s discretion as to whether or not to complete the roads in a given subdivision. Imes said the court would hold a public hearing next month and vote on it at that time.
• The court voted to declare an Emergency Management Services vehicle as surplus and to purchase a new vehicle. Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas said the maximum purchase price would be $30,300, but the county is also eligible for 50% reimbursement from the state. He said a recently processed $9,300 reimbursement claim would also be coming back to the department, so he thought the ultimate cost to the county should be very low for the new vehicle, especially with the trade-in value of the old vehicle.
• Bill Call, the former emergency management director and current volunteer deputy director, updated the court on the shutdown process for the former DES Rescue Squad headquarters. He said the property that had been left there when that agency ceased operations more than six years ago is being distributed to the county agencies that can use the items, but whatever ends up being left can be auctioned off or dealt with however the court chooses.
• The court voted to approve the appointment of Tracy McKinney to the Calloway County Fire Protection District Board. McKinney will fill the unexpired term of Terry Little, whom Imes said had moved into the Murray city limits, and the term will expire in 2022.
• At the end of the meeting, Ernstberger said a couple of positive COVID-19 cases in his office had caused the office to be closed for the week, so he had mostly been reachable through email. He said that starting Monday, his office staff would be reachable by phone again, and the office will be open to visits by appointment only. For now, it will still be closed to drop-in traffic, he said.
