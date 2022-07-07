MURRAY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Wednesday that it has selected the five-leg roundabout, identified as Alternative 2, for improvements to the Five Points intersection. For the improvements to North 16th Street from Five Points to the KY 121 intersection, Alternative 2 was also selected.
According to a press release from KYTC, “The planned enhancements are designed to improve safety, reduce congestion, and add pedestrian and bicycle-friendly features at the intersection and along North 16th Street.
“The five-leg roundabout alternate was selected at the Five Points intersection (North 16th Street, Chestnut Street/College Farm Road, and Coldwater Road). This alternative was shown as intersection Alternative 2 at the public meeting. North 16th Street will be widened between Five Points and KY 121 to include a two-way-left-turn-lane, 5-ft sidewalk to the west, and a 10-ft shared use path to the east.
“Alternative two was selected as the preferred alternate and includes roadway profile adjustments to correct a substandard vertical curve near Valentine Street. Exhibits showing the preferred alternatives can be viewed on the project website at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictOne/Pages/Public-Meeting.aspx.
“‘Our KYTC engineers, design staff, and project consultants made these decisions based on input gathered from the public meeting held on May 24,” KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said. “The public meeting in Murray was attended by approximately 50 local citizens who provided written comments. Additional input came from 19 responses gathered from a public survey published online. … We appreciate those who took the time to attend the public meeting, review the displays and provide both in-person and online input on this project. Public input plays an important role in project development and shaping the final improvements.
“The project team carefully reviewed the comments and survey results. More than 55% of respondents preferred the five-leg roundabout at the intersection and over 90% of responses favored the widening with vertical correction near Valentine Street for the North 16th Street improvements. The detailed design phase of the project is expected to begin in September 2022 and right-of-way acquisition is anticipated to start in late 2023.”
Overall, responses to the roundabout, and particularly the selection of Alternative 2, were positive.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said, “We listened to the discussion and looked at the alternatives and felt like (Alternative 2) was the best alternative of the three; then we stepped back and waited until they had their public meeting and let the public have their input. We realize that there will be some people that are apprehensive about (the roundabout), but it appears that these work pretty well across the country. … I asked if there were other roundabouts with five entries because most of them I’ve seen had four, and they said that there are several of those. I (asked if) they have had a problem with those, and they said, “No.” The headman over in Paducah is the same guy who designed the traffic flow at Exit 4 in Paducah, which everybody thought was ‘Oh, my gosh!’ – but as I understand it, it’s turned out to work really, really well. If the experts – that’s what they do for a living, they’re engineers and that’s what they think is best, then I support it.
“The other options were cutting across and sending Coldwater Road traffic over to 16th, and we felt like that was just going to have more people coming from (the north). Some of my council strongly supported the roundabout and others didn’t say a whole lot about it, but everyone was willing to go with whatever the state department (recommended) – they’re the experts.
“My comment to them was if the roundabout is first choice, do the roundabout or just leave it alone because it appears to me that the changes that have been just since I’ve been mayor (have helped). It appears to be doing better now – or at least I don’t have as many complaints. If this will make it even better, then OK.”
Chief of Police at Murray State University Jeff Gentry said, “I know it sounds kind of cheesy, but it really is my thought – the safety is a priority for that area, and I hope it is efficient for people traveling to Calloway (CCHS, CCMS and the preschool) or to the (MSU) West Farm or north/south (on 16th); but the main priority is that it’s safe for everyone that’s using that area.”
Keith Todd, a former MSU student and the current KYTC District 1 public information officer, said, “That intersection has had issues going back to the time when I was student at Murray State in the early 1970s and there were discussions about to make it better even then, so It’s kind of nice that it’s finally worked around to where we’re making some headway here. That’s just from a personal standpoint.”
In addition to reaching out to local officials, the Ledger took to the street to find out how locals feel about the announcement. Overall, the response was positive; however, there are some concerns.
“It will be challenging at first because we’ve never had anything like this,” Janet Finch said. “It’s going to take some getting used to, but I think, long-term, it’s going to be a really great thing for the community, and more efficient.”
Patty Langford agreed with Finch. “I think at first it will be challenging. It’s something different that the locals aren’t used to. I do know that there’s been – especially at certain times of the day when the Calloway High School, Middle School and preschool all get out – very congested there. I think it will be more efficient and effective long-term.”
“I think it will be awesome; I really do,” Connie Connaway said. “And if you turn your turn signal on, they know you’re from out of town!”
“I think it should happen. I think they actually work,” Ron Sweeney said. “I use roundabouts almost every day in Nashville, and the roundabouts in Nashville work. The perfect thing about the roundabout is you can actually put sculptures or art in the center of it, so it becomes a part of the community. I’m at that five points several times a day and I’ve said it for years in my mind, ‘Why is there not a roundabout here?’ It’s a beautiful spot. It’s the perfect place. And it should happen.”
“I’m just not a huge fan of roundabouts,” Richard Husky said. “I think it’s a traffic problem. I think there’s going to be more accidents. There are a couple of small roundabouts around, but this is a bigger problem.” About current set-up, he added, “There probably needs to be better control on the lights. Other than that, I don’t think (the intersection) is a problem. Some lights need to be delayed longer than others in my opinion.”
“They’re not common in America, but they reduce traffic accidents pretty significantly. I think it’s great,” Jacob Caddas said. “It’s nice that such a congested area is going to get an update, and one that will improve the safety of the area since a lot of people go through there.”
“I am a student at Murray State. I know that there’s a small roundabout on campus, and I routinely watch people just go left,” Jennifer Armstrong said. “I am really interested to see if Murray State students will be able to follow the rules or if it’s going to be a mess. I think it’s great in theory. I hate sitting at that light; it takes forever. I think it will be a good idea… if it works.”
“I think it will be super good,” Ailene Greene. “That will move on the traffic; that’s good! That’s just like Florida, they have all the roundabouts. They work. They move traffic fast.”
City Councilman Johnny Bohannon has concerns about pedestrians. “Especially until everybody gets used to it – driving around it and watching out for pedestrians,” he said. “We have a lot of college students that cross there that live down just a little bit north. I like the roundabout (selected) as opposed to the other (alternatives proposed) because I think it would have detracted from some of the businesses down (Coldwater Road).”
A few people had additional comments about the widening of North 16th Street.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said, “I think that is a wonderful idea. That is definitely much needed, especially with the traffic going down through there.”
“I very much support widening that road all the way out because it’s a pretty heavily-traveled road. I’m anxious to see what they do,” Rogers said, and added, “While they’re doing this work, I think they should go ahead and (add another left turn lane at the intersection of North 16th and Hwy 121). According to developers and experts, most of Murray’s growth in the future is going to go north. So, we might as well prepare for it.”
Rogers did note that this project on North 16th Street will not impact the recently announced sidewalk project on South 16th Street.
“(Accommodating) pedestrian traffic and bikes, I think is absolutely remarkable,” Gentry said. “I’m very pleased they are doing that.”
“It’s nice that they’re trying to accommodate college kids,” Caddas said. “Certainly, a lot of economic drivers in this community come from the college kids, so, it’s good that they do things that entice more college kids to come here. The thing about roundabouts is that they’re safer all around, so I’m sure that means for pedestrians and everyone.”
“I think the sidewalk and (shared use path) would be a good idea,” Armstrong said. “I feel like Murray doesn’t have enough sidewalks, so it would be good to have more.”
The Ledger reached out to Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes, but he did not respond to the request prior to press time.
