MURRAY — Heavy thunderstorms caused flooding issues, as well as some downed trees Wednesday afternoon in Murray and Calloway County.
Justin Holland of Murray, official government observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, said the storms dumped 2.30 inches of rain in a little more than an hour, causing many streets and roads to become covered by water. This did result in emergency personnel having to come to the aid of both motorists and homeowners who suddenly found themselves inundated with flood waters.
“When you’re talking about 2.3 inches of rain in that amount of time, that’s a lot of water,” Holland said.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas said the occupants of a vehicle that became trapped in flood waters on North 16th Street in Murray were able to reach safety before firefighters arrived. Meanwhile, Calloway County Fire-Rescue did execute a rescue of the lone occupant of a vehicle along West State Line Road near the Crossland community. No injuries were reported in either of those cases.
Thomas also reported that the occupants of two houses along Tobacco Road near Midway had to be assisted to safety by CCFR.
“I was told that one of the occupants said that the water came up really fast. She said, within about a minute, the water had gone from back in the yard to over her ankles. It was amazing. Traveling (on West State Line), I saw water over the road in places I haven’t seen it like that in years.”
“I also know that there was water over the street at 15th and Sycamore streets and we have at least one large tree that has come down in a yard at the corner of 16th and Main streets,” Holland said of a tree that fell on the lawn of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Murray State University.
Thomas also reported trees were knocked down in the New Concord area. However, it was the flooding that had most of his attention on this day, along with acts of risky behavior he said he would rather not see.
"I know this is corny, but people need to listen to that ‘turn around, don’t drown’ idea. We were very lucky today. I’ve never seen so many people try driving through water-covered roads,” he said. “I don’t know what makes people do that.”
This was part of a storm system that moved into Calloway County during the afternoon from the northwest. This system was located near Kansas City, Missouri at about 6 a.m. and maintained its strength into western Kentucky.
This comes after heavy rains fell Tuesday afternoon as well, but that system did not seem to cause close to the amount of problems that arose Wednesday. Holland said Tuesday’s rain amounted to a little under 1.5 inches.
The NWS said that today’s forecast does call for a 20% chance of thunderstorms, along with partly sunny skies. No rain is forecast until Sunday.
