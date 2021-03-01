MURRAY — Heavy rains Sunday left roads and streets throughout Calloway County and in the city limits of Murray under water and, in some cases, washed out and probably not passable for several days, maybe weeks.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said that, after examining several roads with his magistrates, as well as after talking with City of Murray officials, he decided on Sunday afternoon to issue an executive order that declared a state of local emergency in Calloway County. Imes said that he made this decision in order to start the process of seeking state and federal emergency funding.
“We haven’t been able to do an actual assessment yet, but we have been going all over (Sunday), looking at roads and making a list,” Imes said, adding “it’s going to be bad.”
Imes said he was able to come to that conclusion based on the sheer volume with the number of affected roads.
“It’s going to take a long time and a lot of money to get all of this figured out,” he said.
One of the most shocking scenes of the day was found in the 700 block of Bailey Road, about halfway between KY 80 West and KY 121 North. That area now has a large chunk missing after water washed away the pavement, leaving a large culvert exposed.
“It’s like everywhere, it seems,” the judge said, going back several hours to discuss another scene he said he had never before witnessed. “You know it’s bad when you see the intersection of 80 and (U.S.) 641 North flooded. I’ve lived in this county, and particularly that area pretty much all of my life and I’ve never seen that happen. I couldn’t believe that.
“But you look at that and start thinking about all of the other roads that have water over them (Sunday), that’s causing damage that’s going to have to be dealt with later,”
Imes said he plans to meet with all four county magistrates today. He also said that he plans to contact City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne, as well as possibly other city officials, to discuss how the city might factor into the county’s potential submission for emergency funding. He said involving the city could increase the amount of damage claims, thus putting the county over a required monetary threshold.
Murray’s Justin Holland is an official government observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah and he said that the majority of the road problems about which he had heard were in the northern sections of Murray or just west and east of the city. He said the rain that fell from late Saturday night until about noon amounted to 3.82 inches.
More was expected.
“We will probably get another 1 to 3 inches through early (today),” Holland said. “That will just add to the problems we have had (Sunday).”
Holland said flooding was not the only problem. Power outages were reported in places after a severe thunderstorm moved through the northern portion of the county, including the extreme north side of Murray, before 7 Sunday morning. He said 50 residents who are customers of the West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation lost power after high winds brought power lines down. He said about 2,000 Murray Electric System customers lost power after a tree fell into lines along North 18th Street.
Both outages, he said, were corrected quickly.
“That storm also eventually did have a tornado warning issued for it after an area of rotation was detected in the northeast part of the county, but, from what I understand, no real damage came from that,” Holland said.
