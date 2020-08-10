MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said Monday that what started as an investigation into a simple vehicle break-in grew into a multi-agency investigation fraudulent bank activity that resulted in the arrest of a Florida woman.
MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said MPD responded on July 26 to Murray-Calloway County Central Park in reference to thefts from vehicles. On July 27, MPD also began an investigation into fraudulent activity on an individual’s bank account. Wiggins said MPD soon learned that this individual had recently been the victim of a vehicle break-in in another city.
Wiggins said the investigation soon became a multi-agency investigation including multiple victims in cities throughout Kentucky and Tennessee. On Aug. 4, MPD responded to a call involving fraudulent activity on another bank account. A detective located the suspect, Amanda Johnson Lewis, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle Lewis was operating. Lewis allegedly fled the area in the vehicle.
Lewis was located by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee and arrested, Wiggins said. As of MOnday evening, Lewis was awaiting extradition to Kentucky where, she will be charged with the following offenses:
• fleeing or evading police in the first degree
• theft of motor vehicle registration plate
• speeding over 26 mph
• reckless driving
• failure to signal
• operating on suspended operator’s license
• criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree
• forgery in the second degree
• theft of identity
The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Murray Police Department. MPD was assisted by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office, the (Tennessee) Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.
Wiggins said MPD would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500.
