MURRAY — Dr. Robin Floyd has been on the front line of detecting breast cancer for several years with the radiology department at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
So he knew the importance of the Because She Matters campaign that was launched by the hospital in 2015. Its mission was to bring a new, more advanced weapon for Floyd and fellow doctors Adam Lyles and Casey Hines to use, and Floyd said last week – after about six months of utilizing this technology known as 3D mammography, also known as tomosynthesis – he is seeing why it was so sought.
“It’s made a big improvement,” Floyd said. “It’s just a better test. It’s a better test for breast cancer.
“With this, you’re literally going to be able to see everything. Now, that means you’re going to see more benign stuff, but it also means you’re going to see more malignant stuff too.”
Floyd said that while he had an idea that the new 3D machine was going to be a step up from the old 2D technology, he said he still was not sure what to expect as the time to deploy the 3D at MCCH approached. Because of that, he said he and the other doctors did a lot of advance studying. In Floyd’s case, he went to a joint meeting of the Kentucky Radiological Society and the Tennessee Radiological Society in Nashville, Tennessee, where the subject was breast tomosynthesis.
“In order to just read tomo, you have to go through an eight-hour continuing education course. Well, they had a reading room that is no different from (the one at MCCH) and that’s what we did most of the days, just read mammograms, one after another, with one of the biggest experts in the field helping us,” he said. “Honestly, when we were doing that, I was kind of scared because I didn’t know how to use it and it’s not any different from someone who is using something they never have used before. You’re going to have some trepidation.
“But I had good people telling me, ‘Here’s what you need to do when you see this and this and that.’ So, by the time I got to the point of reading them here at the hospital for our patients, I had a significant amount of experience. After I went to that one in Nashville, I took another 14-hour course and I am currently taking another eight-hour course because I want to continue to learn more about it and I also have two really smart, really good, doctors as my partners and virtually every day, we go up to each other and ask, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’ And we also have a brilliant director in Heidi (Hordyk) who is incredibly good with nuclear medicine and, every now and then, we’ll do a nuclear scan and we don’t see much, but she can help us with reading it.”
Floyd gave an example of how the 3D is detecting things the 2D could not identify. He said a recent patient was diagnosed with a very small malignancy that probably would not have become a major threat until later.
“But one of things we’re hoping for is to find them before they can spread. This one is little bitty (only 7.5 millimeters in diameter),” he said, explaining the difference. “With 2D, you may be able to actually see it on the scan, but you couldn’t answer, ‘Well, how far down is it in the breast?’ The word ‘tomo’ means ‘slice’ or ‘cut,’ so if you have heard the old idea about the best way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time, well, the easiest way to look through the breast to try to find cancer is if you break it up into smaller segments, and that is what tomography does.”
Hordyk said predictions say that six to 14 patients at MCCH per year would probably have to undergo less aggressive treatments because their breast cancers are being found earlier with 3D. She said 3D is expected to also detect one to two breast cancers per 1,000 patients. She said the machine should also lower the number of false-positive readings in which a mammogram shows that something is a cancer when that is not really the case.
“With 2D, we had about a 10 percent callback rate and. of those 10, four would actually end up with something,” she said. “This is going to cut that by 40 to 50 percent.”
“This is just another bullet in our arsenal of ways to figure out if something is wrong with somebody and, if so, finding out what it is,” Floyd said. “We’re trying to take care of folks here. And with radiology, mammography is just a small part of it. We take care of people with all sorts of injuries, as well as illnesses, from the head to the toes.
“It’s great, though, to be able to tell someone, ‘You’ve had your mammograms and you’re OK for a year.”
