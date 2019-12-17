MURRAY — The flu is making its way around Murray and Calloway County, and is even having an impact on attendance in both local school districts.
During the monthly meeting of the Calloway County Board of Education, it was reported that a virus with flu-like symptoms had been making the rounds in some schools. Director of Pupil Personnel for Calloway Josh McKeel said this was having an impact on attendance, and reminded the board that the illness had a significant impact on the previous year’s attendance.
“We have seen some Flu A and some Flu B in our schools; it is starting to kick up,” McKeel said. “If you remember, last year’s attendance was highly affected in the months of January and February due to the flu. We are hoping it does not have the same effect and we are emphasizing washing hands and those practices.”
MISD also reported some flu-like ailments within its schools. Sherry Purdom, public information officer with the district sent the following statement in regard to any flu impact within the district:
“Lou Carter, Murray Independent School District (MISD)Assistant Superintendent Student Services and Director of Pupil Personnel, reported Murray Elementary School’s attendance has been affected by a virus among the student population with flu-like symptoms, but is not the flu,” The statement said. “Murray Middle School is reporting cases of strep, which has affected attendance. However, only one case of flu has been reported. Murray High School has not seen a decline in attendance due to any reported illness.”
Kim Paschall, director of nursing at the Calloway County Health Department, said they hadn’t received any reports of lab-confirmed cases of the flu in Calloway County. She also said that does not mean that the flu is not present, only that doctors are using quicker means to identify the flu that are not reported to the state.
“We have not had any actual flu cases reported to us, so that means doctors’ offices are probably using a rapid flu test, and those are not reportable,” she said. “We have not had any actual positive flu cultures done that have been reported to us. My thinking is that they are just doing the rapid flu tests, and they don’t have to report those to the health department.
“It is a lot of trouble to do a culture and send it to the state and wait for that result. They are doing what is easiest for the patient, so that makes sense. But it is not reportable to us.”
Paschall said that apart from receiving the flu vaccination, people need to ensure they wash their hands regularly and do their best to practice healthy eating habits. She also said people need to drink lots of fluids and stay at home when they are sick.
“It is hard to do this time of year, but avoiding crowded areas also helps,” Paschall said.
Statewide, the Kentucky Press News Service reported last week that officials had reported the first deaths in the state associated with this year’s flu season. The Department for Public Health said that flu activity has been raised to “widespread,” which is the highest flu activity reflecting increased cases or outbreaks in at least half of Kentucky’s regions.
“We extend our condolences to the families who have suffered losses during this flu season,” Dr. Angela Dearinger, commissioner of DPH, said in a news release. “These personal losses are a reminder for all of us that flu can be a serious illness, for young and old alike, and we strongly encourage people to protect themselves by getting a flu vaccination. This is especially important for children and adults at high risk for complications related to the flu. Stay at home if you have the flu or flu-like symptoms and to avoid contact with others.”
The CDC reports that last year there were more than 647,000 flu-related hospitalizations and more than 61,000 people died as a result of the flu. In Kentucky, there were 196 flu-related deaths, two of which were children.
