MURRAY–With COVID-19 precautions and regulations still in place, this may lead to another year of low flu cases.
Jeffrey Eye, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, said that while there had been reports of a handful of flu cases, the number is still lower than what is seasonally expected from this time of the year.
“(About) 10 or 12 weeks ago, we had started to see an increase in what they call an influenza-like illness report,” Eye said. “These are patients that are coming in with symptoms that are consistent with flu, but we didn’t see lab positives out of that.”
Eye explained that while these reports were more than last year, only 2% of patient visits were for influenza-like illness without positive tests. These illnesses can be any number of respiratory viruses like bronchitis or pneumonia.
He also explains that even though everything is starting to open back up, the cases may stay lower because the schools and colleges are still using masks and social distancing. While this is true, it is recommended to get the flu vaccine. This is because last year people were not able to be exposed to the flu so their immunity may not be as strong this time around.
“I think also just from a healthcare capacity standpoint, not adding flu to what we are already dealing with COVID, even though it seems to be on the decline, would be helpful just from a population health perspective,” Eye said.
In the past, some vaccines made for a certain flu season have not been as effective towards the virus as others. Eye explained that probably will not be the case this season. He said that most flu vaccines are quadrivalent, meaning they are made up of four different strains of flu. The strains that were recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
cover H1N1, H3N2, the Victoria lineage and the Yamagata lineage. According to Eye, these are the subtypes that are being reported of people who have the flu.
How the CDC chose these subtypes was not random nor luck. Eye explained that the CDC will look at flu cases reported from the southern hemisphere because their flu season is the opposite of ours.
Some people may have questions on how soon after the flu vaccine can you get the COVID vaccine or vice versa. Eye said that you do not have to wait and can get both vaccines at the same time.
“People who are worried about not feeling well after a vaccine may want to wait a week or two in between (vaccines),” Eye said. “As long as you are not ill at the time, having both vaccines (at the same time) should not be a problem.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.