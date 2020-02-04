MURRAY — As the spread of a deadly novel coronavirus makes headlines across the world, a more familiar foe should currently prompt more concern, according to local health professionals.
While the United States and other nations work to limit travel to China in the wake of a spreading novel coronavirus, which has claimed nearly 400 lives so far, the common flu has caused more deaths this year than the coronavirus. Kim Paschall, director of nursing for the Calloway County Health Department, said that most Americans should be more concerned about protecting themselves from the flu than the coronavirus.
“Right now, influenza poses a greater threat to Americans than the coronavirus,” Paschall said via email Monday. “The Centers for Disease Control estimates there have been 13 million influenza illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 flu-related deaths to date this flu season.”
Paschall said taking precautions can prevent a multitude of viral infections.
“Taking respiratory precautions can protect us against a variety of viral illnesses,” she said. “For example: cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, stay home when sick (especially when running a fever and avoid the public until no fever for 24 hours without fever-reducing medications), wash hands frequently with soap and water or used an alcohol-based rub, avoid touching mouth, nose, and eyes, and clean/disinfect surfaces often that can get contaminated with germs.”
Paschall said that so far, there have been 33 deaths in the state as a result of influenza, but so far no reported deaths in Calloway County. Paschall said that statistics for viruses like the flu and the coronavirus change every day.
“Statistics for both influenza and coronavirus are rapidly changing every day,” she said. “Twenty-eight countries have over 10,000 confirmed Novel Coronavirus cases. China has had at least 361 deaths to date. The United States has 11 confirmed positive Coronavirus cases with no deaths at this time.”
Paschall said that if people have yet to receive a vaccination for the flu, they should do so.
“People should still be vaccinated against influenza if they have not already done so,” she said. “You should get a flu vaccine before flu viruses begin spreading in your community, since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against flu. The CDC recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October. Getting vaccinated later, however, can still be beneficial and vaccination should continue to be offered throughout the flu season, even into January or later.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.