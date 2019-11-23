MURRAY — Work has been hot and heavy for the people comprising the transition team for Kentucky Governor-Elect Andy Beshear in advance of his inauguration in early December.
That work also involves several people either who currently reside in Murray or have ties to Murray. Earlier this week, the Ledger & Times reported that Murray insurance firm owner John McConnell was installed as the co-chair of the transition committee for the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, while longtime Murray physician and practice co-founder Dr. Bob Hughes is a member of the transition committee for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There are more, including Murray resident Betsy Flynn, president and CEO of Community Financial Services Bank, who is a member of the Finance and Administration Cabinet committee. In addition, Murray native Nolan Jackson – now an attorney residing in Lexington and son of current Murray State University President Bob Jackson – is on the Energy and Environment Cabinet committee.
There is also former Murray State Board of Regents Chairman Kerry Harvey, formerly of Benton and now also residing in Lexington, who is co-chair of the Justice and Public Safety committee. Meanwhile, Mark Workman of Paducah, a Murray State alum and executive vice president of the Paducah-based Bacon Farmer Workman engineering firm, is serving with Jackson on the Energy and Environment Cabinet Committee.
Flynn immediately recognized all the Murray connections when reached to discuss her appointment on Friday.
“Isn’t that great?” she said, with a small giggle of excitement at how her hometown and western Kentucky as a whole has strong representation on the team in general. “Andy has always known where western Kentucky was and so does his dad (Steve, a former two-term governor), and his grandparents are from western Kentucky.
“What I love about (Andy Beshear) is that he really wants to work with unity with everyone involved in state government and with the citizens of the commonwealth. He wants unity and everyone working together to accomplish the best things that we can for the citizens of the commonwealth and he has stressed that over and over.”
Jackson, who at 28 is one of the youngest members of the 153-member team, said he has also found that Gov. Matt Bevin – whom Beshear defeated by a narrow margin of about 5,000 votes in the Nov. 5 general election – seems to be committed to making the transition from his administration to the new one as smooth as possible. This is despite the fact that the race between Andy, a Democrat, and Bevin, a Republican, was contentious from the start and only seemed to grow more hostile as November approached.
“Well, you might think (the transition would be rough) but I will say that to Bevin’s credit, he has made his cabinet officials accessible for us,” Jackson said Friday. “In fact, it is my understanding that everyone in the cabinet that I’m involved with has been encouraged to be available for interviews, as well as in providing materials, and I’m very pleased at the level of introduction we have had so far. We have been provided tons of materials for review and we have not had any difficulty meeting with cabinet officials at Energy and Environment, so I was really pleased to see that kind of commitment from the governor’s people.”
Transition teams are installed ahead of a governor’s inauguration to examine each of the 11 state cabinets that the governor’s office oversees and determine what policies are working and what might need changing. It also looks at existing personnel.
Eventually, every transition team puts together a written assessment consisting of findings, as well as ideas that the new governor might want to incorporate as policy for the next four years. In other words, though the transition team is only in place until inauguration day (the fifth Tuesday following the general election), its work remains well after its members return to their everyday lives.
“It’s about how best to utilize the resources we have,” Flynn said.
Beshear’s inauguration is scheduled for Dec. 10. That means the teams have precious little time to do their work.
“And we lost a week because of the delay between election night and (Bevin’s) formal concession last week, so that has actually given us less time than in the past,” said Jackson, who has managed to continue with his duties with the Lexington law firm of Frost Brown Todd while joining others in enduring a breakneck pace of activity so far. “I was notified (last Friday, Nov. 15, the day after Bevin conceded) and I’ve been in Frankfort this week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and part of Thursday and today I’m out of state (on attorney business).
“On (Thursday), I had meetings that morning at 9, 10, 11 and noon, then got back on the road to Lexington for a flight later that day, but my firm is very supportive about me being part of this and I can’t thank the firm enough.”
