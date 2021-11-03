MURRAY – An Almo woman charged with murder waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Calloway District Court Tuesday, sending the case directly to Circuit Court.
Cheryl D. Fogle, 46, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Tyrone J. Brewer, 67, also of Almo. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release last week that it received a report at about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 23 of a deceased male inside a residence on Whitlow Lane in Almo. Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland later pronounced Brewer dead at the scene, and Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said an autopsy examination at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville resulted in a preliminary finding that strangulation was involved in Brewer’s death. Deputies then obtained a warrant to search the Whitlow Lane residence on Oct. 26, which resulted in Fogle’s arrest.
A preliminary hearing is held for the purpose of determining whether or not there is probable cause to send a case to a grand jury for possible indictment. With Fogle opting to waive her right to the hearing, the case skips past the grand jury and goes directly to Calloway Circuit Court. Fogle is scheduled for arraignment in Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, and she will formally enter a plea at that time.
Cheri Riedel, public defender with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, is representing Fogle, and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen is prosecuting the case. Dennis Foust, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 42nd Judicial Circuit, said he wasn’t surprised that Fogle waived the preliminary hearing, estimating that probably half or more of defendants do the same when their cases are likely bound for Circuit Court. He said that as CCSO gets it evidence together, his office would be working with the agency to decide what needs to be sent to a crime lab.
“Probably in the next 30 days or so, we’ll be looking at what we’re going to send,” Foust said.
Fogle’s brother, Adam D. Fogle, 35, of Almo, was also arrested after CCSO searched the residence, but not in connection to Brewer’s death. He is charged with first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); buying/possessing drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a defaced firearm; two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm; and three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Adam Fogle also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is due in court on Nov. 16.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
