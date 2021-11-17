MURRAY – A Calloway County woman pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday.
Cheryl D. Fogle, 46, of Almo is charged with murder in connection with the death of Tyrone J. Brewer, 67, also of Almo. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received a report at about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 23 of a deceased male inside a residence on Whitlow Lane in Almo. Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland later pronounced Brewer dead at the scene, and Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said an autopsy examination at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville resulted in a preliminary finding that strangulation was involved in Brewer’s death. Deputies then obtained a warrant to search the Whitlow Lane residence on Oct. 26, which resulted in Fogle’s arrest.
Appearing before Circuit Judge James T. Jameson from the Calloway County Jail via videoconference, Fogle pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. Jameson scheduled a status conference for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
Fogle previously waived her right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case past the grand jury stage and straight to Circuit Court. Cheri Riedel, public defender with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, is representing Fogle, and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen is prosecuting the case.
