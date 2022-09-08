MURRAY – After recently pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree manslaughter, an Almo woman was sentenced this week in Calloway Circuit Court to 15 years in prison.
Cheryl Denise Fogle, 47, of Almo was initially charged with murder in October 2021 in connection to the death of Tyrone J. Brewer. Brewer was also an Almo resident and was 67 years old at the time of his death.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received a report at about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 23, 2021, of a deceased male inside a residence on Whitlow Lane in Almo. Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland later pronounced Brewer dead at the scene, and Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said an autopsy examination at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville resulted in a preliminary finding that strangulation was involved in Brewer’s death. Deputies then obtained a warrant to search the Whitlow Lane residence on Oct. 26, resulting in Fogle’s arrest.
Fogle pleaded not guilty on Nov. 17, 2021, to murder, which is a Class A felony and carries a potential sentence of 20-50 years or life in prison. However, Fogle ultimately signed a plea agreement on July 5 admitting guilt to first-degree manslaughter, which is a Class B felony and carries a potential sentence of 10-20 years.
Special Circuit Judge David Buckingham sentenced Fogle to serve 15 years in prison, and the plea agreement states that she must serve at least 85% of her sentence – which amounts to 12 years and nine months – before she is eligible for parole. In addition to Buckingham, the plea agreement was signed by Fogle’s attorney, public defender Cheri Riedel, and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen.
Burkeen told the Ledger & Times he consulted with Brewer’s next of kin during the negotiations, and they signed off on the plea agreement.
“We always want to make sure the victim’s input is taken and considered and that they are understanding and OK with it,” Burkeen said. “Ms. Fogle really didn’t have any criminal record, and then there were also what I would consider mitigating circumstances. She was a caregiver for the victim and she had taken him to the doctor, and the doctor actually even noted that she was having what they call ‘caregiver fatigue.’
“Some people might look at that as almost more aggravating since she was in a position of trust and actually ended up harming him, but I think it could also be interpreted as potentially mitigating. It’s not duress and it’s not really ‘extreme emotional disturbance’ as the law defines it, but it’s just a situation where a jury might potentially see that as a mitigating factor.”
Burkeen added, “I always tell people (defendants) typically don’t plead guilty out of the goodness of their heart; it’s usually because they think a jury will give them more time. She had never really asked for a bond and was willing to accept responsibility, and typically that’s worth something in certain situations.”
In other court news, Charles Sikes, 61, of Cadiz, appeared in Calloway District Court Wednesday after having been charged by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office last week with fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle); three counts of resisting arrest; three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree-police officer; criminal mischief in the first degree; reckless driving; and assault in the third degree-police or probation officer.
Sikes was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, but he requested that the case be continued because he has not yet hired an attorney. District Judge Randall Hutchens agreed to continue the case until Sept. 14, but told Sikes he must have an attorney by that date because he could not delay a preliminary hearing any further.
