Fogle

MURRAY – After recently pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree manslaughter, an Almo woman was sentenced this week in Calloway Circuit Court to 15 years in prison.

Cheryl Denise Fogle, 47, of Almo was initially charged with murder in October 2021 in connection to the death of Tyrone J. Brewer. Brewer was also an Almo resident and was 67 years old at the time of his death. 