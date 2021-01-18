ALMO – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said an Almo man faces several charges after a deputy chased him on foot and apprehended him Friday evening.
According to Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight, CCSO Deputy Jon Michael Hill went to a residence on Radio Road at approximately 9 p.m. Friday in an attempt to locate Tracy L. Pritchett, 45, of Almo, who had an active warrant for failure to appear. Upon arriving, Hill said he observed Pritchett outside the residence. Pritchett attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended shortly thereafter. Various packages of suspected methamphetamine with a street value of over $2,000, along with drug paraphernalia, were located upon the apprehension of Pritchett, Knight said.
Pritchett was arrested and charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (Class A misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor), and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Class B felony). Pritchett was also served with a bench warrant for failure to appear. Pritchett was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Knight said he would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.