MURRAY — Longtime Murray State University professors Dr. Robert “Doc” McGaughey and Dr. Gene Garfield left massive legacies in their wake before each died in the past few years.
Many knew them for their careers in the classroom and how they guided their students to big things later in their lives. Both were department chairs, with McGaughey leading the university’s Department of Journalism and Mass Communications and Garfield the school’s Department of Political Science. Along the way, they also were known for their love of producing humor.
And nowhere was this more exhibited than in their favorite activity away from the classroom — golf. To say the least, they had their own styles to contribute to the game for many years, which was witnessed by a core group that started playing at Miller Memorial Golf Course east of Murray, then the Murray Country Club.
So, Tuesday afternoon, some of the people who were members of that group, along with numerous other friends and colleagues, got together at the club for a ceremony of remembrance. At the end was a dedication of a memorial bench in honor of this pair that will eventually be placed near the 12th green.
“When Bob passed away two years ago, we talked about doing something to honor him. Then, when Gene passed (last year), we said we have got to do something, so we wanted to do something here at the country club,” said John Yates, who was the former dean of continuing education and outreach at Murray State, as well as a member of the group to which McGaughey and Garfield belonged.
“They both loved playing golf. They both loved playing with the group that we have and they both loved the country club, so we had to do something that would be a lasting memory here at the Murray Country Club in memory of Bob and Gene. So we decided on a memorial bench.”
Like so many things in the lives of McGaughey and Garfield, humor and lots of laughs were part of Tuesday’s program in the club’s banquet room. One that Yates and other speakers discussed was the name of this group.
“Our group is called The Professors. Now, we used to be called Team GGG and everybody kept asking what GGG stood for, and I wouldn’t tell them,” Yates said. “So finally, one day, I let it out. It was Garfield’s Golf Groupies, but Gene didn’t like that and he had several other names that he gave it instead that went like Gregarious Golf Group or something like that.
“But we just sent out emails, saying we’re going to play golf on a certain day at a certain time and whoever shows up, we’d play. And we really miss those two guys because they made it a lot more fun.”
Longtime friends of the pair Phil Bryan, the former Murray State Dean of Admission and Registrar, and former Murray State Department of English Chair Dr. Ron Cella, served as the day’s guest speakers. Bryan was assigned the duty of talking about McGaughey, while Cella was charged with presenting in honor of Garfield.
However, they did occasionally drift over to the other’s territory.
“No one deserves this more than Gene and Bob. It’s wonderful,” Bryan said, eventually discussing a situation that left the room roaring with laughter, a venture to Fairfield Glade Resort near Crossville, Tennessee, where McGaughey, nicknamed “Doc Trey” because his full name is Robert McGaughey III, had bought a condominium room with his father.
Garfield was not exactly pleased with the accommodations.
“It had two bedrooms. It had one with a big bed and one with two twins, then there was a couch. On his first trip, Gene got the couch,” Bryan recalled. “The next morning, he was moaning and groaning about the couch, but by the time it was golf time, he was ready to go. So, the next time we go down there, it was the same thing, so he wanted to have a drawing. We did and, somehow, he got the couch again.”
Eventually, McGaughey traded that condo unit for another. It had four single beds.
“From then on, Garfield had that single bed he’d always wanted.”
Cella also crossed over into McGaughey stories.
“Bob created a four-page, single-spaced document called ‘The Rules of Golf, as Amended,’” Cella said. “It’s worth looking at some time. For example, there’s a rule that states that any shot into a sand trap is not complete until the golfer tosses the ball onto the green, perhaps into the hole. So, in other words, an obstacle is only an obstacle if you let it be one.
“Now, I don’t need to apologize to the real golfers and coaches who are with us today (which included just-retired Murray State Men’s Head Coach Eddie Hunt and Women’s Head Coach Velvet Milkman), but they know us well and know our rules are for our group play only.”
Cella said Garfield was known as “The Little Kid,” perhaps because Garfield saw himself as “the little kid trying to keep up with all of the big kids. A cake displayed later featured the bench, a green and a putter with the players’ nicknames.
Focusing on Garfield, Cella said there was one observation he has never gotten. “There is no sand in Utah.”
“Now, I have not visited Gene’s home state, but I do have a computer and Google would confirm that there really is a lot of sand in Utah,” he said, adding that this assertion led to McGaughey’s rules. “I think, however, that the rules have an application outside of golf. Maybe Utah is everywhere and sand is any obstacle to be ignored. But life offers enough challenges, why add to them if you can have fun?
“I thank Gene for helping me appreciate that fact.”
In speaking of McGaughey, Bryan remembered how children and students would gravitate to him at events such as Summer Orientation at Oakhurst or Halloween parties at the home of longtime Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Dr. Gary Brockway.
“Bob was always part of that. He was a special man who cared. He just drew people in,” Bryan said.
Yates also addressed one last subject, the eventual location of the bench.
“We’re going to put the bench on the No. 12 hole, overlooking the green, and the choice was not by accident or random,” he said. “A number of years back, we played and Bob and Gene both said, ‘Let’s quit at 12, we’re tired.’
“We also wanted to get something that’s not your regular bench. We wanted something that would last. We wanted something that 10, 20, 30 years from now, when people drive up to the 12th green, they’ll want to find out, ‘Who are Bob McGaughey and Gene Garfield?’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.