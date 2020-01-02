MURRAY — When Bill Koenecke was told by a cardiologist that he had roughly a year to live, he wasn’t satisfied with that diagnosis and decided to seek out another.
Koenecke is a retired educator who worked for 11 years in the College of Education at Murray State University. In his life, he also worked as a high school chemistry teacher, as well as a principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Koenecke also taught at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and Normal, Illinois and retired with more than 40 years in education.
He is also the co-facilitator of the Murray Authors’ Support Group, which started meeting in March of 2015. Koenecke no longer belongs to the group as a result of a series of heart attacks that began in November of 2017. While he does still attend some of the meetings, he no longer is able to facilitate them, he said.
The heart attacks also prevented him from marketing his book, “Write Well Right Now: A Guidebook on English Grammar, Punctuation, & Writing.” He also had plans to work on a second publication, but then he was told by his cardiologist in Murray that his heart situation was dire.
“I was told by a cardiologist that I had, in his medical opinion, ‘approximately one year to live, give or take a month.’” Koenecke said in a email to the Ledger. “I told him that I did not agree with his opinion and would live longer than a year.”
Not satisfied with that diagnosis, Koenecke said he went to several other specialists and ultimately had five stents and two angioplasties by a different cardiologist. After a series of treatments, Koenecke said he is in good health, and has been given the OK to continue marketing his current book and begin working on his second.
“I have started back marketing my first book and I am working on my second book, and it will take me a minimum of six months to finish it, maybe a year,” Koenecke said. “It has been a couple of years since I have done much with either book, because I had those heart attacks and decided I would get better.”
And Koenecke is doing better. He said that he is in good health and received good feedback from his cardiologist after a visit in December.
“He told me to come back in a year because everything is looking good,” he said. “He said my heart was not nearly as damaged as I was told, and he said I just have to not get too crazy. I don’t have a clean bill of health, because I had those three heart attacks, and had blockage and stents and all of that stuff. But after being told you were only going to live a year, it sounded pretty good to me.”
Koenecke said he plans to market his book with a more grassroots approach, relying on word of mouth and treks within driving distance of Murray. For people that might have similar conditions, he said it is very important for people to pay attention to the symptoms of a heart attack. He also said that when recovering, he was fortunate to have his wife be able to provide health care for him as well.
“It is important to know those signs of a heart attack or a heart condition,” he said. “Get to a hospital and get treatment.”
