MAYFIELD — The Kentucky State Police said Tuesday that they have charged a former longtime prosecutor for misuse of funds.
In a news release, KPS Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said that the charges implicate former Graves Commonwealth’s Attorney David L. Hargrove, who held that position since 1995 before being defeated in the 2018 Democratic Party primary election to one of his former assistants, Richie Kemp.
Kemp went on to win the general election later that year. Jones said that it was Kemp, who had served as an assistant county attorney after leaving the commonwealth’s attorney’s office in 2017, that asked KSP to investigate Hargrove shortly after taking office in January 2019. Jones said that the investigation was requested due to allegations that Hargrove had used public funds for personal expenses.
Jones said that the investigation focused on the use of court-ordered forfeiture funds and how they were used. Jones said that over the course of several months, multiple subpoenas were executed in order to obtain financial records pertaining to deposits and withdrawals from the account in question, with the investigation uncovering multiple debits from the forfeiture account for non-qualifying expenses.
Jones said that a KSP detective testified Monday before a Franklin County grand jury in Frankfort regarding this investigation. He said the case was moved to Frankfort due to Hargrove’s previous role as commonwealth’s attorney in Graves County.
The grand jury returned a single felony indictment for abuse of public trust, over $10,000, which is a Class C felony, Jones said. At that point, Franklin Circuit Court issued a criminal summons for Hargrove, which was served Tuesday. The summons ordered Hargrove to appear on Jan. 31 in Franklin Circuit Court.
