MURRAY – While Murray may be home to American Idol hopeful Olivia Faye, she is not the only contestant this year who is well-known to the people of Murray. For the past two years, 22-year-old Maurice Jenkins has traveled to Murray to serenade patrons of Huck’s on the south side of town with country music.
Jenkins made it to the third round of the competition, but he and his partner were eliminated following the duet round. When he auditioned, Jenkins was not as concerned about winning the competition as he was about making connections. “There were so many amazing singers. I just wanted to build those relationships and make sure that I keep those throughout my life,” he said. Now that he is no longer on the show, he is back to doing what he loves – using his music to make people think in a different way.
“I like the reactions I get from people,” Jenkins said. “Some people look at me like I’m the craziest son of a gun on the planet. Other people look at me like I just changed their whole day. Sometimes it’s not about being on a stage in front of 20,000 people; sometimes it’s about being on the side of the road to inspire that one person that needs it.”
In March 2020, Jenkins was living in New Orleans and working as a street performer. When businesses were forced to close because of the pandemic, he was forced to rethink his business model and decided to take his talent from the sidewalk to the parking lot. Knowing that gas stations were essential businesses, Jenkins began traveling to different states to play in gas station parking lots. While visiting friends in Paris, Tennessee, he drove through Murray, noticed Huck’s and decided to try the venue. Now, Murray is part of his regular circuit.
“I’ve come across people that hate me for what I do,” he noted. “I’ve come across people that love me for what I do. But at the end of the day, I’m gonna keep that confederate flag on the back of my truck because, when I get to a little town like this, and all these folks see me get out of the truck with dreads and dark skin, they’re going to wonder, ‘Hey, I wonder what this guy’s about to do.’ Once you get people thinking, once you get people talking, you can start making changes; you can start changing hearts and start changing minds. That’s the goal.”
Jenkins shared what the Confederate flag means to him. “For me, (the Confederate flag) is just a symbol of loyalty to a way of life. It’s not a flag of hate to me. You can’t tie emotions to an object. The world is so quick to find things to separate everybody; so, when they see me riding around with a Confederate flag on the back of my truck, I just took away one thing to separate them from me.
“The word redneck is on the side of my truck because I want little black kids who grew up in a so-called ‘hood’ to know that they don’t have to live like this. They don’t have to be what society thinks you ought to be. Redneck is not a demographic; it’s a way of life.
“Now, instead of little boys grabbing guns and going around shooting each other, now we’ve got little kids wanting to go fishing, go out in the woods, climbing trees and hunting because they’re still taught that all that stuff separates them from another demographic, when all that is a way of life. Those activities do not belong to anybody. Country music doesn’t belong to a demographic. Fishing doesn’t belong to a demographic.”
Jenkins’ mission is to spread his message of love and unity, but people are not always receptive to that message. “I get negative feedback all the time,” he said. “I was at the gas station after I was singing one of the songs. An older gentleman walked up to me, and he said, ‘Boy, you know you ain’t no rebel.’ And I said, ‘Sir, I am the definition of a rebel.’”
Jenkins said his ultimate goal is to remove objects of separation and adversity, “I want to get people out of judging with their eyes, and I want to get people to judge with their hearts. … At that point, it’s just your heart and your mindset separating you from your brother across the street. It’s not a flag; it’s not a word; it’s not a color. It’s what’s in your heart and what’s in your mind.”
