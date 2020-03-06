MURRAY — A longtime Murray attorney already serving prison time for theft charges in which estates lost nearly $1 million combined entered a guilty plea Thursday on additional charges in which estates lost an additional $150,000-plus.
Then, rather than wait for a later date for sentencing, Bolin opted for Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson to go ahead and impose the sentence Thursday. Bolin was sentenced to five years each for failure to make required disposition of property greater than $10,000, which is a Class C felony in Kentucky.
Bolin was already serving 10 years in prison on similar charges to which he pleaded guilty in the fall of 2019. That sentence was imposed in December, just before the new charges were levied. However, Thursday’s sentence will not add additional time to his sentence.
“These are charges that (investigators) were aware of (from the earlier case). They just weren’t brought forth at that time,” said Bolin’s attorney, Dennis Null of Mayfield. “These are for much smaller amounts. That’s the reason for the concurrent recommendation for this sentence.
“I actually discussed this with (Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen) and with (Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust) and none of us have any objection to go to sentencing today. He’s been in jail since the original case (ended).”
In imposing the sentence Thursday, Jameson said that it is his opinion that imprisonment is “necessary for the protection of the public and failure to imprison would depreciate from the seriousness of the crimes.”
Burkeen said he was for the sentencing being imposed Thursday too, as long as one provision was included.
“As long as there is an agreement for a restitution order for $151,000, we’ll have no objection,” he said. “We ask for it to be a to-serve sentence, and we believe that is his wish too since he’s already incarcerated.”
This cases concerning Thursday’s activity came to light in the days following Bolin being sentenced to 10 years on two charges of failure to make required disposition of property greater than $10,000 in early December. That is when a Calloway County grand jury indicted Bolin, accusing him of being involved in one case from January 2016 in which an estate lost $106,618 and another from July 2017 that resulted in an estate losing $45,000.
All of the cases were generated from investigative work by Kentucky State Police. As part of the sentence from the earlier cases, Jameson ordered that Bolin never be allowed to pursue a law license in any state.
In the December sentencing session, Bolin was facing a maximum of 20 years for those cases in which several family members of victims gave strongly-worded testimony calling for Bolin to receive the maximum. That day, Jameson did as Thursday, opting for two five-year sentences to run consecutively.
