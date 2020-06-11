PADUCAH — The former head of a major event in Paducah who is accused of taking nearly $25,000 from funds for that event was placed into a Paducah jail Wednesday.
The website of the McCracken County Regional Jail said Former Barbecue on the River Executive Director David Boggs was arrested by Paducah Police officers on June 6. He is charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but under $1 million.
Paducah police have said Boggs stole nearly $25,000 from the Barbecue on the River bank account to pay off scammers who were threatening to expose lewd photos he sent to someone he incorrectly believed to be an underage person.
Boggs left Paducah in late 2018 and had not been seen until a few weeks ago when Paducah police said they discovered information he was in South Carolina. Paducah police said Boggs was found living in a trailer park near Columbia. He was taken into custody by Lexington County, South Carolina authorities on May 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.