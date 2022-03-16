MURRAY – The speaker at Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s Tuesday breakfast warned the audience beforehand that he often leaves previously smiling audiences in a sullen mood.
Russell Coleman is a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky who was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate after he was nominated by former President Donald Trump in September 2017. He served in that position until his resignation on Jan. 20, 2021. Prior to that, he was an FBI special agent based at the bureau’s Indianapolis office, legal counsel for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and worked at the Justice Department during the tenures of attorneys general Janet Reno and John Ashcroft. He is currently an attorney at Frost Brown Todd Attorneys LLC in Louisville, where he practices in the areas of government and internal investigations, white-collar criminal defense and government relations, according to his bio on the firm’s website.
While introducing Coleman at the chamber’s monthly Business@Breakfast, Murray State Executive Director of Government and Institutional Relations Jordan Smith said Coleman grew up in western Kentucky, having lived in Graves, Daviess and Logan counties. Since the subject matter of his speech dealt with illegal narcotics, violence and other unpleasant topics, Coleman thanked the audience for not running for the doors.
“It’s heavy stuff, and I apologize in advance,” Coleman said. “I’ve had the experience when I was U.S. attorney to spend time in all 53 counties in the western district, and oftentimes with Rotaries and with chambers and community groups, there was a commonality. Oftentimes, I would walk in and see smiling faces and folks with steaming trays of bacon and deliciousness – folks were smiling until I started talking. … (During an appearance in Ballard County) you could the faces of these folks just happy to be there, and I’m not kidding, 30 seconds later, it looked like they were in a funeral parlor.”
While Coleman said he doesn’t want to ruin anyone’s morning, he was there to talk about urgent matters of crime that have a far-reaching effect on the businesses and families of those gathered to listen. He said people in small towns like Murray like to think of themselves as far-removed from the drug trafficking and violence in a large city like Louisville, but that is not the case. Even without the virtual connections that come from smartphones and the internet, he said the COVID-19 pandemic proved people can’t “put their heads in the sand” and stay isolated, given that a virus originating in China can make its way to Calloway County and kill dozens of people.
Coleman said that when he was still U.S. attorney, he believed his office had been making headway in the fight against drugs – particularly methamphetamine and fentanyl – before the pandemic shut everything down and “we took our eye off the ball.” Coleman said that in 2020, almost 2,000 people in this state died because of drugs, which have become the No. 1 cause of death for Kentuckians ages 18-45. For Kentuckians under the age of 21, he said the increase in overdose deaths had increased by 82% in the last year.
Coleman said nine people in Calloway County died from overdoses last year, and almost all the deaths could probably be linked to fentanyl. Often laced into other drugs, Coleman said fentanyl is 50-100 times stronger than heroin, so he said there is “no margin of error” when people come into contact with it. It is entirely made in a lab, often originating in China, and since it has no agricultural base like poppies in heroin, it is very hard for law enforcement to target suppliers, he said.
Coleman said that although he doesn’t think this is the case in Calloway County, law enforcement agencies in different jurisdictions don’t often cooperate well or share information. However, he said they need to work together because various cartels do communicate, and they are some of the most efficient business organizations he has studied in his career. He also said that while people don’t like to talk to their young children about unpleasant matters, parents need to have conversations with kids from a young age to make sure they know how dangerous these street drugs are.
Coleman closed by keeping his promise to end his speech on a positive note. He said he spent Monday night at his grandmother’s house in Graves County and he is inspired by what he has seen going on there since the Dec. 10 tornado.
“I drove through Mayfield last night and spent this morning in Mayfield,” Coleman said. “Where is the optimism there, a place that looks like it could be in northern or eastern Ukraine following the tornadoes? The sense of optimism is what so many of you all did in response to what happened with the tornadoes. I’m looking at some (right now) that responded and showed up. There is a sense of optimism when you see people rebuilding, a sense of optimism when you see the sheriff and you see the chief show up in offices far from where they typically go to work and you see people gunning forward despite the challenges.
“That’s where the sense of optimism can come from. It goes to the nature of our people. It goes to the fact that you all are spending your morning listening to a dark subject matter like this to broaden your horizons, to look behind the veil. … We have so much to be proud of in this commonwealth. The quality of our people is outstanding.”
