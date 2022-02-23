MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department has been working to inform vendors and participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) of the recall on certain powdered infant formulas which are among the current contract formulas offered through WIC.
Abbott Laboratories issued the voluntary recall on powdered infant formulas manufactured at its Sturgis, Michigan facility, specifically, Alimentum, EleCare and certain Similac products, last Thursday in response to four consumer complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport infections in infants who had consumed powdered infant formulas manufactured at the Sturgis plant.
Abbott said it detected no pathogens in testing of final products; nonetheless, it recalled the products as a precautionary measure. The recall is only for powdered infant formulas; no liquid concentrate or ready-to-feed (RTF) formulas are impacted.
Rita Overcast, WIC coordinator for CCHD, said at the quarterly Board of Health meeting Wednesday that she has been in contact with the three WIC vendors in Murray – Walmart, Kroger and Food Giant – to ensure that all recalled products were removed from shelves, that vendors are aware of the temporary changes made to the WIC program to accommodate the participants who have purchased recalled formulas and to make sure an adequate supply of suitable alternative formulas were available for WIC participants.
She also reached out to food pantries to make sure they are not giving out any recalled products and said she has found that several places were not aware of the recall.
CCHD told the Ledger & Times that, prior to the recall, supply chain issues had already created a shortage of infant formulas; now, the recall has only exacerbated the problem.
Overcast said that the federal government has granted a waiver to allow participants to change to another type of formula for one month. In order to do that, participants will have to have their benefits package changed to the other formula type, and that can only be done through WIC office (CCHD).
“If (participants) can’t find a comparable Gerber (product), we can change it to a ready-to-feed or concentrate because none of the liquid (formulas were) affected by the recall. So, we can change it, but we have to change that package.”
The following products are only manufactured at the Sturgis facility and are most likely to be affected; they may also be in low-supply at retail stores:
• 12.6 oz. Total Comfort powder,
• 12.5 oz. Similac for Spit Up powder,
• All EleCare powder, infant and Jr., and
• All Alimentum powder.
Two Similac products are also manufactured at other facilities.
• 12.5 oz. Similac Sensitive powder
• 12.4 oz. Similac Advance powder
To determine whether a product has been recalled, parents and caregivers should check the bottom of the can to find the lot number. Do not use any Similac, Alimentum or Elecare powdered infant formulas that meet all of the following criteria:
• The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and
• The code contains K8, SH or Z2; and
• The expiration date is April 1, 2022, or later.
WIC participants who have one of the recalled products (opened or unopened) may do any of the following: return cans to the store where the product was purchased and exchange them for another formula that is similar in size, type and form; return cans to Similac (Abbott Nutrition) by calling 800-986-8540 or visiting www.similacrecall.com; or return cans to the WIC clinic (health department) for replacement benefits.
CCHD has provided information about the recall on both its website (www.callowayhealth.org) and Facebook page. Those with questions about the recall should call CCHD at 270-753-3381.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.