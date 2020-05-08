DOVER, Tenn. – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and in consultation with state and local public health information, Fort Donelson National Battlefield is increasing recreational access to the battlefield. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
On Wednesday, Fort Donelson increased access to:
• All park lands of Fort Donelson, during normal operating hours
• Park Roads and Trails for pedestrian use
• Lower River Battery/River Overlook.
On Thursday, access was increased to:
• Park tour roads and parking lots, during normal operating hours.
Visitors are to park in designated parking spots; be alert for road work occurring in many areas of the park through May 15.
With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:
• Visitor Center, Comfort Stations.
• Historic Dover Hotel, Carriage House, and Education Pavilion.
• Picnic Area (closed for rehabilitation and landscaping project).
“Our staff is pleased that we can take this first step towards welcoming the public back to Fort Donelson National Battlefield, while ensuring we do everything necessary to enhance the safety of our visitors and employees,” said Superintendent Brian McCutchen. “We encourage visitors to bring their own water and snacks and to help us keep the park clean by taking their trash home with them. Everyone’s cooperation in following the health and safety guidance that is in place is appreciated, and we wish for those visiting the battlefield to have a wonderful and well-spaced recreational experience.”
Fort Donelson said that its operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance. It will continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health, using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.