PALMA — An event that is scheduled for Thursday evening in Marshall County is aimed at building momentum for a proposed inpatient substance abuse rehabilitation center.
Kentucky 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James T. Jameson said last week that the Re-Life Project Forum will consist of a few guest speakers, but it is also designed for family members and friends of people who have fallen into addiction to give their thoughts as to why they believe this center is necessary. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Zion’s Cause Baptist Church in the Palma community just north of Draffenville.
“We’ve been planning this for a while and doing work to make this a successful event,” Jameson said of the three-prong leadership for the forum. “This involves our group — the Community Corrections Board for the 42nd Circuit — and other local officials, plus the Fletcher Group (led by former Kentucky Gov. Ernie Fletcher).”
It has been the involvement of the Fletcher Group that has given Re-Life a major boost. This is an organization that Fletcher started while he was still governor in the early 2000s.
Fanning the flames, though, is that Fletcher, who is also a physician, shares Jameson’s commitment to fighting the ongoing problem of drug and alcohol addiction with his organization having established rehab centers in several states, including 18 in Kentucky, all of which go by the name Recovery Kentucky.
Jameson, in fact, ran for the 42nd Circuit judgeship several years ago on a campaign that included his desire to combat addiction, which accounts for 96% of the cases on his dockets in Marshall and Calloway counties. He said this center could help make a dent in those dockets.
“I didn’t know whether we’d ever get this far or not. It was always stall, stall, stall, stall for years. Then boom!” the judge said of how things have changed since the end of 2020 when the Fletcher Group became involved. “We’ve just had a huge pop to all of this in a short amount of time.
“They’ve built these all across the country, so they know what they’re doing and they’re bringing logistical support and they’re really invested.”
In a December interview with The Ledger & Times, Fletcher gave his full support of the project.
“We’re going to keep working on it until we’re successful,” said Fletcher, whose wife, Glenda, is a registered nurse. “(Jameson) is really on the right track. He’s doing the right thing for the right reason and it’s going to change a lot of people’s lives.”
Fletcher will be one of the speakers Thursday. However, his appearance will have to be on a video screen inside the church’s sanctuary. Jameson said Fletcher, who now resides in Florida, is a few days removed from a surgical procedure and has been instructed not to travel.
Thursday’s event is also coming at time the judge said he is feeling added intensity about the issue of addiction.
“I was recently reminded of how important this project is,” he said, discussing some of his court cases, one of which was in Calloway Circuit Court. It involved a New Concord man, Shannon Jarvis, who was being sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter in connection with a 2019 wreck in which he allegedly was driving impaired and struck another vehicle head on. Driving that other vehicle was Mary Cole, 80, also of New Concord, who died at the scene.
“I had ordered her to jury service and she was reporting that morning (on KY 121 near Cherry Corner), and this man who was impaired on his ‘meds’ killed her,” Jameson said. “That’s really stuck with me. If Satan ever made a statement about those trying to make progress, I think that was it.
“We also have lost two in Marshall County who were waiting to go from district court to circuit and they overdosed. Also, (on Wednesday night), we lost a 20-year-old who had an open case, also in Marshall County, and overdosed.
“If you talk to any doctor in the area, they will tell you that this is the greatest health crisis that we have. If you talk to any government official we have, especially in the justice system, they will tell you that this is all we spend our time doing, is managing addiction.”
Thursday’s event will coincide with the first graduation ceremony of 2021 for the 42nd Circuit’s Drug Court program. Zion’s Cause is located along U.S. 68 about a mile north of the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway (Interstate 69) as it passes through Draffenville.
