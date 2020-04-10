HARDIN — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said four people face drug charges after deputies answered a complaint Wednesday in the Hardin community.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it responded to a call for service at an address in Hardin. That complaint then led to four people being charged with drug-related offenses.
Those charged were identified as Stephanie Cunningham of Hardin, Jeffrey Gipson of Murray, Cory West of Hardin and Brenda Ahart of Hardin. They all were charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
