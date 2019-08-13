MIDWAY — Four people were taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being involved in a wreck that resulted in heavy damage to three vehicles.
In a news release, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said its E-911 Communications Center began receiving numerous phone calls reporting a multi-vehicle accident involving injuries at about 5 p.m. The accident was reportedly in the 3800 block of U.S. 641 South in the Midway community between Murray and Hazel.
Upon arriving, emergency personnel found that three vehicles were involved, all with heavy damage. Initial investigation by CCSO deputies showed that a 2004 Saturn Ion driven by Christopher Mullins, 25, of Paris, Tennessee, was stopped in the northbound lane near the McKeel Equipment establishment. CCSO said that Mullins waiting for southbound traffic to clear so he could make a left turn into a parking lot.
That is when CCSO said the Ion was struck from behind by a 1994 Dodge truck driven by Matthew Adams, 21, of Almo. This collision then pushed Mullins’ Ion into the oncoming lane of traffic and into the path of a 2007 Volvo driven by Shanee Dehay, 36, of Paris, who was traveling southbound.
Dehay and two juvenile passengers in the Volvo were all taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital by a unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service. In addition, Jessica Palley, a passenger in the Ion, was also taken by ambulance to MCCH. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening.
While traffic was slowed by the amount of emergency vehicles at the scene, the highway managed to stay open as the McKeel parking lot was utilized to move traffic north and south, to the side of the wreck scene. The scene was cleared by 6 p.m.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
