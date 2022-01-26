MAYFIELD – The Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter is filled to the brim with cats and dogs. Formerly empty spaces now house dog crates.
“We have 35 dogs, 50 cats,” Shelter Manager Melissa Spalding said. “We are about 10 over (our capacity) on dogs. We typically do not have any dogs out front, but we’ve got some out front, some in our little ‘meet and greet’ area and one in (the office).”
Spalding said that both the Kentucky Humane Society and the Nashville Humane Society took loads of animals “to clear us out of anything that was here prior to the tornado. So, we started with a clean shelter and then filled up from there.”
“We’re holding everything for 30 days from the day they came in, so we’re keeping (the animals) a little bit longer to give the families the chance to find them,” Spalding said.
Initially, Spalding said, they were planning on holding animals for 10 days, but they soon found that simply wasn’t enough time.
“People were displaced and dealing with their houses, then they’d come looking for their pets (after). So, we boosted it to 30 days from the day they come in,” Spalding explained.
The shelter was able to provide temporary boarding for storm victims who could not house their pets.
“Some people just needed us to keep them for a few days until they got into wherever they were going,” Spalding said. However, all of those animals have either been reunited with their owners or surrendered.
Spalding advised that many animals have exceeded the 30-day holding period and are ready to be adopted. Pictures of all of the animals currently available for adoption are posted on the shelter’s Facebook page.
Spalding also said the shelter is going to start transferring animals out of the facility that have been there longer than 30 days.
“We’ve got a transport going out tomorrow for the Kentucky Humane Society,” Spalding said. “It will help get us knocked down to where we’re at a manageable number. When we get to this point where they are in cages out front, it’s not manageable. So, we’ve got to get some out of here.”
For those still missing animals, Spalding said, “We are telling people that if they’re looking for their pet to come (to the shelter) and look. And check every few days, don’t just come once.”
The shelter is located at 500 N 12th St. in Mayfield.
Pet lovers from across the nation have flooded Mayfield with donations of pet food and supplies. Shelter volunteers have taken over responsibility for storing and distributing the donated items that range from food to chew toys to kennels.
Long-time shelter volunteer Carrie Arp manages the pet food distribution site and said the volume of food and supplies was more than they could handle initially.
“We were in contact with the other shelters, like Marshall and Hopkins County, and making sure they were also getting what they need,” Arp said. “When we were so full at first, we were actually sending trucks to those shelters.”
Three shipping containers sit behind the building to store extra supplies until they are needed because the current situation could for the next four to six months, she said.
The donated supplies are not just going to local shelters. The primary purpose of the distribution center is to get pet food and supplies to pet owners themselves.
“We have the entrance and exit marked so that people can pull right up to the door, and we ask them what they’re feeding,” Arp explained. “If they say dogs, we say, ‘Old dogs? Little dogs? Young dogs?’ If they say cats, we say, ‘Indoor or outdoor?’ If they say indoor, we give them some cat litter.”
The pet food distribution center, located at 1201 West Broadway in Mayfield, is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The building has no electricity; volunteers use a generator in order to have lights, but there is no heat source. Because of that, the center will not open when it is extremely cold; however, Arp advised that emergency food and supplies are available at the shelter for those in need.
